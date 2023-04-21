‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Mike Garafolo on Saquon Barkley, Giants draft, much more

Sometimes you shoot for the moon, and you actually get there. That is how I feel about having landed NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo for an appearance on this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast.

Garafolo talked about the negotiations between the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley, the job done by GM Joe Schoen, the Giants draft and more. This episode also includes a few minutes of audio from Schoen’s Thursday pre-draft media availability.

In this episode:

2:00 — Ed’s thoughts on Barkley.

6:10 — Garafolo says Barkley-Giants could go down to mid-July deadline, and he says Giants fans should not be alarmed by that.

8:40 — Garafolo believes the Giants’ have been fair with Barkley and that $12 million or so is a “fair deal” for the running back.

9:30 — Garafolo believes Joe Schoen has done a “nice job.”

11:10 — Giants need progress from Daniel Jones.

14:40 — Hendon Hooker’s visit to the Giants.

16:30 — Trade options for the Giants. A linebacker, maybe?

21:40 — Joe Schoen audio.

