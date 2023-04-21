Giants news, 4/21: Joe Schoen, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Let's look past the contract talks of RB Saquon Barkley and DL Dexter Lawerence and look at some of the key quotes the the Giants second year GM said about the draft.

Trades: "We’ll see how the draft plays out. Right now we have 10, so as we’re going through it if there’s somebody we want to move up for we have some extra draft capital to do that. If we want to move back and collect some (picks) we can do that, too. I’d be open to any of that.”

Drafting defensive players: “I wouldn’t say we weren’t aligned a year ago. It was just trying to get a grasp on how the players were going to be utilized in Wink’s system...There’s a better comfort level, not just myself but even Dabs.”

30 Visits: “Some of it’s elimination. Maybe there’s some uneasiness with a player, maybe we need to confirm they’re not a fit. Or, how will they pick up our system? Or, it can be medical if they’re non-combine...it’s just good to be around these players as much as you can.”

BBV's Ed Valentine has much more from Joe Schoen's pre-draft presser here.

New York Giants Grade: A-

It hasn't been a flawless offseason for the New York Giants, but it's been close. They managed to retain both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley while also keeping players like punter Jamie Gillan, pass-rusher Jihad Ward, linebacker Jarrad Davis and receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. New York then bolstered its receiving corps by trading for Darren Waller and signing Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder. Cornerback Amari Oruwariye, linebacker Bobby Okereke and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches were added to the other side of the ball. And their losses have been minimal.

With the pre-draft visits for the 2023 NFL Draft are complete, it is clear the Giants are looking for more targets for Daniel Jones, back end stability on the defensive side of the ball, addressing needs at Questions at left guard and center, a developmental quarterback, a middle round running back, and depth picks for inside linebacker and defensive line.

The Giants two starters—Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari—battled injuries during parts of the season and there is not much on the bench.

Isaiah Foskey broke Justin Tuck’s sack record at Notre Dame and would be a solid addition. Andre Carter (Army) is 6-foot-6 ¹/₂ and an intriguing prospect and Byron Young (Tennessee) has legit pass rush potential. B.J. Ojulari of LSU — yes, the younger brother of Azeez — is a Day 2 selection, probably not a great spot for the Giants to arrange for a family reunion.

PFN's Adam Caplan takes USC WR Jordan Addison at 25 for the New York Giants.

I know many Giants fans will want them to address the interior of their offensive line, particularly at center, and while it’s a need, so is wide receiver. The team was not very aggressive in free agency at wide receiver, rather they signed a few players at the position for bargain prices, so they’ll address the issue here with one of the top players rather than reach for an offensive lineman who doesn’t have quite this high of a grade. In speaking with multiple receiver coaches from around the NFL, Jordan Addison gives a team a player who is polished, has very good hands, and will go get the football down the field. He’ll start Day 1 if the Giants select him here.

Personally, I don’t see a center worthy of a top-25 pick in this draft. Who knows, the Giants might feel differently. But in the second round, Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann, North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch and Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz all project as future NFL starters. I think the position starts to thin out, so there will be teams trying to get in front of others to grab a center — don’t be surprised if multiple centers are drafted via teams trading up.

Eagles hire Matt Patricia to coaching staff | NFL.com

Ron Rivera on Chase Young option: We’ll wait until May 2 | ProFootballTalk

Commanders mock draft: What if a top QB falls to them at 16? | FOX Sports

Bijan Robinson says his only official visits were to Philadelphia, Tampa | ProFootballTalk

Lions GM says he ‘felt better about’ Jalen Carter after visit | ESPN.com

Jaguars still hoping to get long-term deal with TE Evan Engram done before training camp | NFL.com

Aaron Rodgers Tried Recruiting Calais Campbell to New York Jets | The 33rd Team

Calvin Ridley looking to prove he's still a top NFL receiver | ESPN.com

NFLPA president: 2022 season data proves natural grass is ‘significantly safer surface’ than turf | CBSSports.com

Tom Brady doesn't entirely rule out unretiring again to play for the Dolphins | CBSSports.com

