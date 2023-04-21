2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

If there’s one thing NFL teams love, it’s big, long, athletic edge defenders. They love it even more when those pass rushers come with production as well as potential.

Texas Tech edge defender Tyree Wilson has been a reliably productive player over the last two seasons, notching 27.8 tackles for a loss and 14.0 sacks in that period — split evenly between 2021 and 2022. Wilson also has evident athleticism, so much so that it almost doesn’t matter that his 2022 season was ended by a foot injury and he wasn’t able to participate at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

It is very unlikely that Wilson will last long enough in the draft for the New York Giants to have a chance at selecting him. However, it’s fun to imagine what Wink Martindale could do with him.

Prospect: Tyree Wilson (19)

Games Watched: vs. Houston (2022), vs. North Carolina State (2022), vs. Texas (2022), vs. Kansas State (2022)

Red Flags: Foot (2022 - required surgery)

Measurables

Career Stats

Games Played: 32

Tackles: 121

Tackles for a loss: 32.0

Sacks: 17.0

Forced fumbles: 1

Passes defensed: 1

2022 Stats

Games Played: 10

Tackles: 61

Tackles for a loss: 14.0

Sacks: 7.0

Forced fumbles: 1

Passes defensed: 0

Quick Summary

Best: Size, length, athleticism, play strength, versatility

Worst: Get-off, stand-up play

Projection: A starting edge or defensive end with scheme versatility.

Game Tape

(Wilson is No. 19)

Full Report

Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson is a big, athletic, and versatile edge prospect.

Wilson is an imposing defender, standing 6-foot 5 ⅝ inches, 271 pounds with 35 ⅜ inch arms, yet manages to appear even bigger on the field. Wilson primarily played as an edge defender along Texas Tech’s defensive front. He usually lined up as a stand-up rusher in a two-point stance, but also played from a three or four-point stance as a defensive end.

Wilson is a very athletic defender with smooth movement skills, impressive acceleration into the backfield, and good fluidity for a big edge defender. He generally times the snap well as a pass rusher and as a run defender, and is rarely tardy off the ball.

He is able to win with raw speed off the edge, turn speed into power, or bend the edge as a pass rusher. Wilson uses a bull rush as his go-to move, capitalizing on his size, power, and length. He pairs that with a long-arm, club-rip move, or a swim move, and has a good feel for when to use each move.

Wilson’s size, length, and strength also make him a capable run defender. He’s able to set a firm edge against offensive tackles, and was even used as a 5-technique on occasion. His length and burst give him a broad tackle radius, and he’s easily able to wrap up and bring down ball carriers with a minimum of yards after contact.

Wilson was also frequently asked to drop into coverage and looked surprisingly comfortable doing so. He is big for a coverage player but gets depth well and moves fluidly in space. He shouldn’t be expected to match up with athletic skill position players in coverage, but he’s competent to help disguise pressure packages.

While Wilson flashes impressive burst and acceleration off the line of scrimmage, his get-off is hampered by a pronounced bucket step. This is particularly apparent when he’s rushing from a two-point stance, though there’s also a slight inefficiency in his first step as a down lineman. Wilson consistently takes a step backward with his outside leg at the snap of the ball before pushing off and accelerating into the backfield. Not only does this slow down his get-off, but it telegraphs his intentions to opposing tackles – he doesn’t show a bucket step at all when he’s simply holding a block or dropping into coverage. He even angles his bucket step in-line with his intended path, which can tell linemen if he’s intending an outside or inside route into the backfield.

Wilson is also a tall and relatively high-cut edge defender. He will need to pay particular and consistent attention to his pad level in the NFL. While he has a flexible and fluid lower body, any loss of leverage is compounded by his long legs and NFL tackles will take advantage.

Overall Grade: 8.2

Big Blue View Draft Grading‌ Scale‌‌ 10 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Prospect‌ is a “unicorn” and ‌possesses‌ ‌both‌ ‌rare‌ ‌physical‌ ‌traits‌ ‌and‌ ‌elite‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits.‌ ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌perennial‌ ‌All-Pro‌ ‌and‌ ‌Pro‌ ‌Bowl‌ ‌player‌ ‌(i.e.:‌ ‌Andrew‌ ‌Luck) ‌9 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌ ‌Definite first-round prospect with very good athletic and intangible traits. Reasonable expectation of Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. ‌8 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Fringe first-round player. First-round athletic or mental traits, but could slide into the top of the second round. ‌7‌ ‌-‌ ‌Solid Day 2 prospect (mid-second through third). Should contribute early in career, with the upside to start or become an important rotational player at some point in his rookie contract. ‌6 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Early-mid Day 3 prospect with a high athletic ceiling and low floor or a high floor but limited athletic upside. Too much bust potential for a Day 2 selection.. ‌5‌ ‌-‌ This player should‌ ‌be‌ ‌an‌ ‌average‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌depth‌ ‌and‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌player.‌ ‌(i.e.: David Mayo) ‌4‌ ‌-‌ ‌Late‌-‌round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick. Has athletic traits or intangibles a team wouldn’t want to let hit the UDFA market. ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌compete‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌roster‌ ‌spot‌ ‌in‌ ‌training‌ ‌camp.‌ ‌ ‌3 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Priority‌ ‌free‌ ‌agent‌ ‌or‌ ‌late-round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick.‌ ‌Has‌ ‌traits‌ ‌worth‌ ‌developing‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌contributor‌ ‌or potential depth player. ‌2 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌player‌ ‌has‌ ‌intriguing‌ ‌enough‌ ‌physical‌ ‌or‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌a‌ ‌camp‌ ‌invite.‌ ‌ ‌1 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌prospect‌ ‌is‌ ‌not‌ ‌an‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌caliber‌ ‌player.‌ ‌Lacks‌ ‌requisite‌ ‌physical‌ ‌and‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌.

Projection

Tyree Wilson projects as a starting edge defender with scheme versatility at the NFL level.

Wilson’s ceiling is likely highest as a down defensive end in a four-man front, at least to start his career. Wilson has the size normally associated with a 4-3 defensive end and would be an excellent athlete for the position. He also appears more comfortable rushing with a hand in the dirt than when standing up.

Wilson has a noticeable “bucket step” as a stand-up rusher, and that could be exploited by NFL caliber offensive tackles. He has a tendency to telegraph his intentions at the start of the play, as well as slow down his get-off as he steps backward before accelerating into the backfield. Wilson gains ground and accelerates with his second and third steps once attacking into the backfield. He has solid technique for a college prospect, and was able to win against prepared blockers thanks to his athletic traits. However, veteran NFL linemen won’t be so easily out-matched and will take advantage of any flaws in his rush.

That said, Wilson has a very high ceiling if he’s able to iron out that bucket step. He has the potential to be a true edge and thrive in a modern “multiple” defense.