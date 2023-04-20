Giants news, 4/20: Joe Schoen, Emmanuel Forbes, Darren Waller, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Hired on Jan. 21, 2022, we have learned a lot about Joe Schoen as a general manager of the New York Giants in the last 455 days. But that does not mean we any real idea what Schoen will do in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The second year GM will likely do his best not to give media any hints into those plans when he holds his pre-draft press conference on Thursday. Maybe the best indication of what to expect next weekend is Schoen believes the team is now in a “build mode” compared with attempting to fix the roster he inherited when he was first hired.

“I don’t want to say this starts the build, because we made some moves last year and through the draft and some waiver wire claims that are still going to be here,” he said in January. “But this is finally where we have flexibility and draft capital, second draft class. And we can really start building this thing knowing that we have Daniel in place.”

Until the season starts, safety Xavier McKinney is the one who has to “worry” about Waller.

It is easier, and often more effective, for a player to ask for more after his team actually accomplishes more.

Wink Martindale is a finalist for the Dr. Z award

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is a finalist for this year's Dr. Z award, given by the @PFWAwriters for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL. Martindale is entering his 20th season as an NFL assistant. #Giants #Ravens #Broncos #Raiders — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 18, 2023

Dane Brugler’s mock draft targeted offensive upgrades early, but what effect does that have on a defense that needs help, too?

Giants get: WR DeAndre Hopkins, 2-34

Cardinals get: 1-25, 4-128

The Giants would move down nine picks and send a fourth-rounder to the Cardinals to acquire Hopkins, who hasn’t attracted significant trade interest this offseason. By the Johnson chart, this deal would value Hopkins as being worth the 77th pick in a typical draft, which is close to the middle of the third round. Hopkins is unquestionably a great player, but he’s also 30, coming off seasons marred by injury and a performance-enhancing drug suspension and is hoping to land a new contract. This is probably where his value sits now, which could be a buy-low opportunity for the Giants.

Drafting a safety not an idea that has been associated with the Giants often during the days leading up to this year’s NFL Draft, but it’s possible that Alabama’s Brian Branch—the best safety on the draft board—will be available when the 25th pick is made. Branch reportedly had a visit scheduled with the Giants Wednesday, which was the last day draft prospects can visit teams ahead of the draft.

While some analysts, such as Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo of PFF, have New York going with a defender like Georgia’s Nolan Smith in the first round, Big Blue should instead prioritize fleshing out an offense that started slowing down late in 2022. Barkley didn’t have any 100-plus rushing yard games after mid-November and didn’t even eclipse the 63-yard rushing mark in seven of his last nine appearances including the playoffs.

Whichever order you prefer, it is hard to argue those wide receiver and cornerback are the two areas the Giants need to upgrade sooner rather than later. In his latest mock, Paul Schwartz offers his picks for all seven rounds.

Round 1, No. 25 overall: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Round 2, No. 57 overall: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Round 3, No. 89 overall: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Round 4, No. 128 overall: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Round 5, No. 160 overall, Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

Round 5, No. 172 overall: Chandler Zavala, G, North Carolina State

Round 6, No. 209 overall: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State

Round 7, No. 240 overall: Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas

Round 7, No. 243 overall: Marte Mapu, LB/S, Sacramento State

Round 7, No. 254 overall: Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

Giants will have a lot of first-round options in next week's NFL Draft with the 25th selection, including moving up or down. The Record's Art Stapleton offers his cluster of ten players who could be available the Giants should consider: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College; Jordan Addison, WR, USC; Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State; Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland; Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State; Will McDonald, OLB, Iowa State; John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota; Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson; Keion White, DL/OLB, Georgia Tech; and Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

25. New York Giants: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Tippmann is an athletic center who gives the Giants the makings of something special up front. They’ve seen first-hand in their division how the Cowboys and Eagles offensive lines have given their respective offenses high floors, and they’re looking to join the club.

With just more than a week before the 2023 NFL draft, CBSSports.com NFL insider Jonathan Jones takes his first crack at a mock draft. In a trade with Seattle, the Giants move up to 20 to pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers.

I love this pairing so much that I had to make it happen in this mock. Otherwise, the Chargers were going to take Flowers and check-off their need for speed at wideout. Giants have to get ahead of L.A. in this mock to get their guy.

25. Emmanuel Forbes, Defensive Back, Mississippi State

The Giants finished tied for dead last in interceptions, with six in 2022. Forbes had six interceptions on his own last year in 12 games. The big question around Forbes will be his size (just 166 pounds), but the former Bulldogs star makes up for it with playmaking instincts and anticipation in coverage. He’s a big play waiting to happen for a defense, and that’s exactly what the Giants need.

