2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

What matters more to teams, a prospects’ floor or ceiling? Teams often draft prospects based on their upside and potential ceiling, but sometimes players with the higher floor are the smarter picks.

Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz has spent the process leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft establishing himself as one of the safest picks in the draft. He excelled in the practices prior to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl and was very good in the field drills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Schmitz isn’t the biggest, strongest, or most athletic interior offensive lineman in the draft, but he might be the most pro-ready.

The New York Giants have nothing but questions along the interior of their offensive line, and could certainly use a ready answer for 2023. Could Schmitz be that guy for them?

Prospect: John Michael Schmitz (60)

Games Watched: vs. Ohio State (2021), vs. Michigan State (2022), vs. Illinois (2022), vs. Penn State (2022)

Measurables

Games Played: 37 (12 in 2022)

Quick Summary

Best: Leverage, technique, hand usage, competitive toughness, football IQ, versatility

Worst: Size, top-end athleticism

Projection: A good starting center with scheme diversity.

Game Tape

(John Michael Schmitz is Minnesota center number 60)

Full Report

Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz is a compact, smart, tough, skilled, and competitive center prospect.

Schmitz has natural leverage at 6-foot-3 to go with a flexible and fluid lower body. He easily settles into a compact stance and maintains his leverage throughout the play. He’s a natural knee bender who keeps good hip and pad level to maximize his play strength. Schmitz also maintains a wide base to maintain his balance throughout the play. As a former wrestler (he lettered in high school) it shouldn’t be a surprise that he has a natural feel for leverage, balance, and angles – as well as a willingness to take defenders to the ground whenever he’s able.

Schmitz is a versatile run blocker who has experience in both man-gap and zone blocking schemes. Minnesota had a run-first offense that featured a diverse running game that mixed a variety of techniques. He has enough play strength and leverage to generate movement in short-yardage situations on man-gap runs. Likewise, he has enough athleticism to stress defenses laterally on outside zone runs, or work to the second level on inside zone runs.

He is also a competitive and reliable pass protector. Schmitz has efficient footwork, allowing him to mirror interior pass rushers, as well as pick up twists or late pressure. He also has technically sound hand usage as a pass protector. Schmitz has quick hands after the snap and consistently finds opponents’ chest plates with his punch. He has good grip strength to lock in his blocks, as well as torque defenders.

Schmitz has good awareness as a blocker and processes defensive wrinkles well. He seldom seems surprised by blitzes or stunts, and does a good job of picking them up to give his quarterback time to get rid of the ball. He’s even able to block ambidextrously and pick up a defender with each hand.

There are few real weaknesses in Schmitz’s game, but there isn’t much he can do about the ones that are there. He is bordering on undersized for a center at 301 pounds and doesn’t have room to add more mass, nor does he have great length. And while he’s a good athlete for what he was asked to do, he isn’t a great athlete overall – more of a “functional” one.

That means that he can have issues if he isn’t able to establish leverage early in the rep or is forced to match up with a very athletic defender. His technique and football IQ can compensate for a lot, but defenders who are savvy and athletic (or particularly powerful) could give him issues at the next level.

Overall Grade: 8.6

Big Blue View Draft Grading‌ Scale‌‌ 10 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Prospect‌ is a “unicorn” and ‌possesses‌ ‌both‌ ‌rare‌ ‌physical‌ ‌traits‌ ‌and‌ ‌elite‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits.‌ ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌perennial‌ ‌All-Pro‌ ‌and‌ ‌Pro‌ ‌Bowl‌ ‌player‌ ‌(i.e.:‌ ‌Andrew‌ ‌Luck) ‌9 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌ ‌Definite first-round prospect with very good athletic and intangible traits. Reasonable expectation of Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. ‌8 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Fringe first-round player. First-round athletic or mental traits, but could slide into the top of the second round. ‌7‌ ‌-‌ ‌Solid Day 2 prospect (mid-second through third). Should contribute early in career, with the upside to start or become an important rotational player at some point in his rookie contract. ‌6 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Early-mid Day 3 prospect with a high athletic ceiling and low floor or a high floor but limited athletic upside. Too much bust potential for a Day 2 selection.. ‌5‌ ‌-‌ This player should‌ ‌be‌ ‌an‌ ‌average‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌depth‌ ‌and‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌player.‌ ‌(i.e.: David Mayo) ‌4‌ ‌-‌ ‌Late‌-‌round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick. Has athletic traits or intangibles a team wouldn’t want to let hit the UDFA market. ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌compete‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌roster‌ ‌spot‌ ‌in‌ ‌training‌ ‌camp.‌ ‌ ‌3 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Priority‌ ‌free‌ ‌agent‌ ‌or‌ ‌late-round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick.‌ ‌Has‌ ‌traits‌ ‌worth‌ ‌developing‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌contributor‌ ‌or potential depth player. ‌2 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌player‌ ‌has‌ ‌intriguing‌ ‌enough‌ ‌physical‌ ‌or‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌a‌ ‌camp‌ ‌invite.‌ ‌ ‌1 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌prospect‌ ‌is‌ ‌not‌ ‌an‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌caliber‌ ‌player.‌ ‌Lacks‌ ‌requisite‌ ‌physical‌ ‌and‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌.

Projection

Schmitz projects as a starting center with scheme diversity at the NFL level.

Schmitz should be a good starting center early in his career and has the ability to play for a team that uses man-gap, zone schemes, or a diverse blocking scheme. He has enough play strength for power schemes, the athleticism for movement-bases schemes, and the football IQ to execute either (or both).

Schmitz should also appeal to teams as a pass protector as well as a run blocker. He’s a smart and tough blocker who looks for work, processes the defense well, and anticipates what’s coming. What’s more, he has efficient feet and good hands to blunt rushes or engage with run defenders.

Teams that value size or top-end athleticism might slide Schmitz down their draft boards some, but he comes with a very high floor that few prospects can match. Other centers might have higher theoretical ceilings, but Schmitz should be a very safe pick who can start immediately and be a 10-year stalwart on an offensive line.