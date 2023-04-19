Giants news, 4/19: Hendon Hooker visit, Kiper/McShay mock, salary cap, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants are reportedly using one of their "30" visits on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite suffering a torn ACL that ended his 2022 season, Hooker is QB3 for some analysts and no lower than the consensus QB5. Could the Giants be doing due diligence in the event that Hooker lasts into Round 2?

Perhaps the Giants, who have shown interest in Hooker throughout the draft process, could be checking on the health of his knee in the event teams interested in trading up for Hooker approach them about the 25th pick. Or what info on Hooker’s Tennessee targets, wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.

In any case, Hooker visiting the Giants is an interesting development.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

According to Over the Cap, the Giants are currently projected to be in the red regarding effective cap space (-$748,731). That number, however, considers the cap figures of the top 51 players under contract plus the still as-of-yet 10-member rookie class, for which the Giants are estimated to need $2.953 million to sign. It also counts the $10.1 million franchise tag assigned to running back Saquon Barkley, even though Barkley has yet to sign it.

B/R projects that if the Giants and Saquon Barkley agree to a contract, it is projected for three years, $37 million, with $22 million guaranteed. As for Dexter Lawrence, the Auburn alum is projected to ink a deal of $95.5 million over four years, with $61 million guaranteed

Daboll and Jones hope to expand the offense's versatility and productivity this season. They've added weapons such as tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Parris Campbell and will certainly augment their group of playmakers in the NFL Draft next week.

"I think something Dabs has talked about since he got here is we're always growing and we're always evolving, adapting and how it looks today will be different than how it looks a week from now and a week later and as we get through the off-season program. We are always adding stuff, taking things out and adjusting here and there and that's the process. You're always trying to learn and keep up and stay on top of it."

It’s the program’s first phase, meaning the first two weeks are limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. Daboll said they already had a brief team meeting Monday morning, in which introductions were made for new players with various staff members, including the team’s mental health therapist, head trainer and more.

“I just try to let the new players put a face with the name and let those people who are involved with each of the departments tell them what they can do to help them, because that’s our whole goal, is how can we be good serving leaders; how can we help our players be the best they can be in the building, but outside the building (too),” the coach said.

NBC Sports Chris Simms takes a look at the Giants biggest needs ahead of the 2023 Draft

The Giants have needs at wide receiver and cornerback. Here's how they might fill those spots outside of the NFL draft's first round.

This is considered an extremely deep draft for tight ends and taking one — Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan), Josh Whyle (Cincinnati), Brenton Strange (Penn State) or massive blocker Darnell Washington (Georgia) on Day 3 is in play.

At 25, Schrager has the Giants taking BC Wide Receiver Zay Flowers, an “explosive receiver who met with the Giants last week in New Jersey. Another offensive addition for Daniel Jones.”

25. New York Giants: DI Bryan Bresee, Clemson.

The Giants could really use a cornerback here to play in Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy scheme, but because of the run on cornerbacks earlier in the draft, it doesn’t make sense for the G-Men to reach on a prospect. Instead, they take Bresee, who has fallen a bit down draft boards but would be a good pickup for general manager Joe Schoen and company. They have their starters filled out for this season, but Leonard Williams is a free agent after this season, and there’s no succession plan currently in place.

In the CBSSports.com full seven round mock draft, the Giants first two picks come from the same school.

1.25 Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

2.57 Steve Avila, OL, TCU

3.89 Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

4.128 Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

5.160 Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa

5.172 K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

6.209 Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

7.240 Asim Richards, OG, UNC

7.243 Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama

7.254 Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

According to projections by ESPN's Mike Clay, New York will fall short of its 9-7-1 season record from 2022 and finish third in the NFC East. (For the record, he projects 7.6 wins for the Giants.) In 2023, the Giants will play the AFC East and NFC West—no easy task—and one reason Clay's win projection makes sense before the NFL Draft.

The Giants should be underdogs in 10 matchups, favored to win six and even against the Raiders. Within the NFC East, New York is only favored against Washington (twice).

Around the league

Bills’ Damar Hamlin gets fully cleared to return to football | CBSSports.com

Steelers set to trade for Rams WR Allen Robinson | ESPN.com

5 NFL offensive players who could be traded during the draft | PFF

Fact or Fiction: What to Believe from NFL’s Latest 2023 Mock Draft Trends | Bleacher Report

The new tool NFL teams are using to evaluate draft prospects | New York Post

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says club has not made decision on No. 1 overall pick yet | NFL.com

Von Miller says he feels great, expects to be ready early in the season | ProFootballTalk

Report: Jalen Hurts had “hardware” removed from ankle, set for full participation this offseason | ProFootballTalk

OC Bill O'Brien says QB Mac Jones, Patriots offense starts 2023 with 'clean slate' | NFL.com

Browns' Myles Garrett 'retired' from Pro Bowl after toe injury | ESPN.com

25 Years Later: Inside Story of Colts’ Decision to Draft Peyton Manning Over Ryan Leaf | The 33rd Team

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio