NFL Draft rumors 2023: Giants hosting QB Hendon Hooker

The New York Giants will host Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, on a ‘30’ visit. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, that visit will take place on Wednesday.

What could this mean?

Despite suffering a torn ACL that ended his 2022 season, Hooker is QB3 for some analysts and no lower than the consensus QB5.

Hooker is currently QB5 on the NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board, projected to go No. 38 to the Las Vegas Raiders. There is increasing speculation, though, that Hooker could end up being selected in Round 1.

The Giants, with Daniel Jones signed to a shiny new four-year, $160 million contract, are certainly not selecting Hooker with the 25th overall pick in the draft.

Could the Giants be doing due diligence in the event that Hooker lasts into Round 2? Selecting Hooker would follow the Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz-Jalen Hurts model.

Perhaps the Giants, who have shown interest in Hooker throughout the draft process, could be checking on the health of his knee in the event teams interested in trading up for Hooker approach them about the 25th pick.

Maybe the Giants are also seeking a bit of information on Hooker’s Tennessee targets, wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.

In any case, Hooker visiting the Giants is an interesting development.