2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

It can be hard for guards to generate much draft buzz. Theirs is a thankless and unglamorous job, and the relatively low athletic requirements don’t put much of premium on the position.

But Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence has steadily built his reputation over the course of the 2023 Draft Process, and is generally assumed to be a “sure” first rounder. Torrence opted to transfer from the University of Louisiana to Florida prior to the 2022 season in an effort to build his resume for the NFL. The decision turned out to be a wise one, and the big guard proved to scouts and GMs that he can handle a high level of competition.

The New York Giants signed Mark Glowinski to stabilize the right side of their offensive line in 2022, but he proved to be a disappointment. Could the Giants draft Torrence and add another first round talent to their offensive line?

Prospect: O’Cyrus Torrence (54)

Games Watched: vs. Utah (2022), vs. Kentucky (2022), vs. Tennessee (2022), vs. Georgia (2022)

Measurables

Games Played: 46 (12 in 2022)

Quick Summary

Best: Size, play strength, contact balance, technique, competitive toughness

Worst: Athleticism, foot speed

Projection: A starting guard in a diverse down-hill offense.

Game Tape

(Torrence is Florida RG number 54)

Full Report

Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence has a good blend of size, strength, technique, and competitive toughness to play the position at the NFL level.

Torrence transferred from the University of Louisiana prior to the 2022 season to bolster his resume with SEC experience, and comported himself well despite the leap in competition. He played right guard in Florida’s offense, but was more than just a hulking run blocker.

Torrence is a big, powerful guard at 6-foot 5 ⅜ inches, 330 pounds, with 33 ¾ inch arms and 11-inch hands. He has evident size and power in both his upper and lower halves, and plays to his size. Despite his size, he has solid movement skills for a player of his size and is able to flow laterally, pull on running plays, or work to the second level. He has a flexible lower body and is a natural knee bender. Torrence generally plays with good hip and pad level, using his leverage to maximize his play strength.

Torrence is able to mirror most pass rushing defensive tackles and is easily able to absorb and anchor against power. His footwork is unhurried most of the time, and he does a good job of maintaining his balance throughout the rep. Torrence is rarely (if ever) on the ground, and has the strength to torque defenders while maintaining his own footing.

He has a great awareness as a run blocker and pass protector, which shows up repeatedly on his tape. Torrence does a great job of dealing with stunts, twists, delayed pressure, or scraping rushers. He’s able to pass off defenders to his teammates without compromising his gaps. Likewise, he’s able to pick up late pressure and often one hand is enough to slow their rush until he can engage them completely.

Torrence is a brawler of a run blocker and consistently creates movement along the line of scrimmage. He engages defenders with good pad level and generally does a good job of fitting his hands inside their framework. Torrence has heavy hands and his punch is often enough to jolt defenders and disrupt their rush long enough for him to establish his block. He’s able to block for outside zone runs, but is at his best when blocking for downhill rushing attacks in man-gap or inside zone plays. He’s a nasty blocker who consistently looks to finish plays with the defender on the ground.

Torrence has solid movement skills for a player of his size, but he’s probably best described as a “functional athlete” overall. He can struggle to match athletic pass rushers along the interior, though his play strength can allow him to recover if he’s able to get a hand on them. Torrence also usually plays with good pad level, but he can let his knees straighten or lunge later in reps or in games. He does carry some “sloppy” weight, and he might benefit from shedding some weight to improve his foot speed and conditioning – at least if he can do so without sacrificing his impressive play strength.

Overall Grade: 8.3

Big Blue View Draft Grading‌ Scale‌‌ 10 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Prospect‌ is a “unicorn” and ‌possesses‌ ‌both‌ ‌rare‌ ‌physical‌ ‌traits‌ ‌and‌ ‌elite‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits.‌ ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌perennial‌ ‌All-Pro‌ ‌and‌ ‌Pro‌ ‌Bowl‌ ‌player‌ ‌(i.e.:‌ ‌Andrew‌ ‌Luck) ‌9 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌ ‌Definite first-round prospect with very good athletic and intangible traits. Reasonable expectation of Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. ‌8 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Fringe first-round player. First-round athletic or mental traits, but could slide into the top of the second round. ‌7‌ ‌-‌ ‌Solid Day 2 prospect (mid-second through third). Should contribute early in career, with the upside to start or become an important rotational player at some point in his rookie contract. ‌6 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Early-mid Day 3 prospect with a high athletic ceiling and low floor or a high floor but limited athletic upside. Too much bust potential for a Day 2 selection.. ‌5‌ ‌-‌ This player should‌ ‌be‌ ‌an‌ ‌average‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌depth‌ ‌and‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌player.‌ ‌(i.e.: David Mayo) ‌4‌ ‌-‌ ‌Late‌-‌round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick. Has athletic traits or intangibles a team wouldn’t want to let hit the UDFA market. ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌compete‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌roster‌ ‌spot‌ ‌in‌ ‌training‌ ‌camp.‌ ‌ ‌3 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Priority‌ ‌free‌ ‌agent‌ ‌or‌ ‌late-round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick.‌ ‌Has‌ ‌traits‌ ‌worth‌ ‌developing‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌contributor‌ ‌or potential depth player. ‌2 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌player‌ ‌has‌ ‌intriguing‌ ‌enough‌ ‌physical‌ ‌or‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌a‌ ‌camp‌ ‌invite.‌ ‌ ‌1 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌prospect‌ ‌is‌ ‌not‌ ‌an‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌caliber‌ ‌player.‌ ‌Lacks‌ ‌requisite‌ ‌physical‌ ‌and‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌.

Projection

O’Cyrus Torrence projects as a dependable starting guard at the NFL level.

Torrence has enough athleticism to play in almost any blocking scheme, but his traits would be best emphasized in a down-hill power offense. He’s a bulldozer of a run blocker and might be miscast in an offense and blocking scheme that emphasizes lateral movement.

Torrence should be able to secure a starting job immediately in his rookie training camp and has the potential to be a good starter very early in his career. He handled the jump from the Sun Belt to the SEC with aplomb, and should be able to handle another leap in competition relatively well. Torrence should be a dependable starting guard and could be more than that with some development.

He can stand to be more consistent in his hand placement, which should come with more coaching. He flashes good hand technique, but they can get a bit wild against more athletic interior rushers. Torrence still has the strength to control most defenders, but he should be a good long-term starter if he can consistently win chest plates and control defenders at the NFL level.