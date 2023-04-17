Giants’ Xavier McKinney says his hand is ‘good to go’

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney said Monday that his left hand, mangled in a bye week accident in Cabo last season is now “a hundred percent, for sure.”

“Hand is good to go,” McKinney said during a conference call with media on the day the Giants began their voluntary offseason program. “After tremendous amount of work and rehab that I’ve been doing, with the staff and with the training staff, doing outside things to be able to rehab it, it’s good.”

McKinney missed eight games last season after the accident, and played three games at the end of the season (one in the regular season, two in the playoffs) with a protective device covering his surgically-repaired hand.

McKinney said he did not believe he would need to wear anything to protect his hand during the 2023 season.

“I don’t think so,” McKinney said. “We’ll see how it goes. But I don’t think I should (need it), no.

“I’ll say this — either way I’m going to play at a high level, and I’m going to leave it at that.”

McKinney, who will be 24 in August, is already entering his fourth season with the Giants. That means the upcoming season will be the last on his rookie contract. Without a new contract, McKinney could be a free agent next offseason. On Monday, he deflected talk of a new deal with the Giants.

“Well, for me, I’m focused on what I’m doing right now. That’s my biggest thing. I’m a pretty present guy. I just like to stay in the present with things and where my feet are at, so that’s kind of my mindset right now,” he said. “It’s just to get better, personally, but also help my team, whichever way I can. That’s pretty much how I’ve always been and that’s how I continue to be regardless of anything else that’s happened on the outside. But I’m not too focused on that right now.”