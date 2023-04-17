Jalen Hurts signs 5-year extension, most lucrative in NFL history

Jalen Hurts played like a man possessed in 2022. Now, he’s reaped the fruits of his labor.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Philadelphia Eagles and their franchise quarterback have agreed to a five-year, $255 million contract extension. The $51 million per year average annual value is the largest in NFL history, while the $179.304 million in total guarantees is second to only Deshaun Watson. The deal also includes a no-trade clause.

The 24-year-old Hurts had a slow start to his NFL career before breaking out in his third season. He finished second in the MVP voting while leading the Eagles to a 14-3 record, the first seed in the NFC, and a narrow Super Bowl defeat. His dual-threat abilities included a 22:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio through the air and 760 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns on the ground.

It will be interesting to see how Hurts’ deal starts the dominos rolling on quarterback contracts this offseason. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are currently in a stalemate, and Hurts’ similar profile may place more leverage in Baltimore’s court. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are other star quarterbacks looking for their big payday.

For the New York Giants, this means another five years of dealing with a dual-threat nightmare defensively. The question going forward will be how to contain one of the league’s most explosive players.