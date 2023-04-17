‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy on John Michael Schmitz, more

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy joins this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to talk about some of the 2023 NFL Draft prospects who could interest the New York Giants.

In this episode:

1:50 — “Anything goes” at No. 25.

3:30 — Nagy says Giants should not select wide receiver at No. 25.

4:55 — Pass rusher at 25?

7:30 — Why John Michael Schmitz should not get out of Round 1.

10:30 — Why teams miss on players.

12:50 — What to make of 30 visits.

16:00 —_Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi.

18:00 — Why Emmanuel Forbes should not be a first-round pick.

20:00 — Favorite Day 2, Day 3 players.

24:50 — Day 2 and Day wide receivers.

27:20 — Saquon Barkley and drafting a running back.

29:45 — Nagy’s thoughts on Joe Schoen.

33:30 — A Day 3 quarterback for the Giants?

