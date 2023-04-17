Giants news, 4/17: Offseason workout program starts

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Offseason program starts Monday

The Giants begin their voluntary offseason workout program on Monday. We already know that running back Saquon Barkley, who has yet to sign the franchise tag, and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, seeking a long-term contract, won’t be in attendance.

Head coach Brian Daboll and select players will be made available to media Monday afternoon.

The offseason schedule is as follows:

First Day:

April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts:

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Minicamp:

June 13-15

Media will have access to the May 25, May 31 and June 8 OTAs.

The Giants will hold rookie minicamp May 5-6.

Also, GM Joe Schoen will hold his pre-draft media availability on Thursday.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

