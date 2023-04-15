Giants news, 4/15: Mock draft mystery, Lombardi’s comments, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
More from Big Blue View
- Giants mock draft tracker: Nobody really knows what the Giants will do
- Making the case: Running backs the Giants could draft on Day 3
- Making the case: Zay Flowers vs. Jordan Addison
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois | Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
Other Giant observations
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Eagles move all over the board and land Bijan Robinson | CBSSports.com
25. O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida.
The Giants get some more protection for the newly signed Daniel Jones. O’Cyrus Torrence will be a plus-starter at guard right away.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Will Anderson Jr. to the Texans | ProFootballNetwork.com
25) New York Giants: Joe Tippmann, OL, Wisconsin.
The Giants have the offensive tackles for the future solidified with Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal, but the interior of the o-line needs some help. Joe Tippmann is immensely underrated in this class, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see his name called on night one. New York has done a ton to help out Daniel Jones from a receiving weapons standpoint, but they’ll need to invest in the offensive line in front of him to really make it count.
How Giants Can Navigate Saquon Barkley Franchise Tag Situation | The 33rd Team
The running back market in the NFL is dicey, and even though Saquon Barkley is one of the NFL’s best running backs, the New York Giants might have a hard time justifying giving him the deal he wants. How should the Giants navigate this situation? Eric Mangini breaks it down.
NFL GM Power Rankings: Eagles' Howie Roseman reigns | NFL.com
GM Joe Schoen was considered too new to be rated. Here are NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal observations about the job Schoen has done entering his second draft:
Schoen set low expectations after taking over a talent-poor roster last offseason ... then spent this offseason giving big money to Dave Gettleman's handpicked quarterback and slapping the tag on Saquon Barkley, with Dexter Lawrence potentially in line for a mega extension of his own. The team's improvement in 2022 was mostly because of Daboll's coaching, rather than a talent infusion, but Kayvon Thibodeaux looks like a big draft win and March's trade for Darren Waller was a smart risk-reward gambit.
NFL insider Michael Lombardi claims there will be fall out from Daniel Jones contract
The "Disease of Me" is creeping into the Giants locker room after Jones' big deal, with Barkley and Lawrence skipping workouts. Daboll needs to snuff this out because this team is not good enough to deal with these issues.— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 13, 2023
Check out #GMShuffle at https://t.co/b4sYN4CC91 pic.twitter.com/KRpOYpIhX8
Giants NFL Draft targets: Using ‘The Beast’ to identify 10 potential first-round fits | The Athletic
A look at the players who could be available for the Giants at pick No. 25 and how they might fit.
Leonard Johnson goes from plumbing job to NFL chance with Giants | New York Post
A few months ago, he was removing the 100-pound lids on septic tanks and fixing leaky pipes near his home in northern Alabama.
“I feel like I have so much more to prove because I haven’t played football in a year,” Johnson said. “I’m just so anxious to rehab with some NFL trainers knowing everything is going to be the right way. After getting hurt, all I could ask for was one opportunity. I was so close, why would I just give up now, honestly? I just want to get to New York and showcase what I can do, especially off of a leg injury this serious.”
2022 NFL redraft: Sauce Gardner to No. 1, Garrett Wilson leads WR reset of top 10 | The Athletic
The Giants would take Ohio State WR Chris Olave at 5 and NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu at 7. Kayvon Thibodeaux was taken at 4 by the New York Jets and Evan Neal fell to 27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
What Giants, Jets might do at quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft | New York Post
With one pick in the sixth round and three in the seventh round, perhaps the Giants would take a shot on someone like Max Duggan (TCU) or Stetson Bennett (Georgia) to compete for a job and possibly take a spot on the practice squad.
Around the league
2023 NFL Draft: One riser, one faller at each position according to PFF's Mock Draft Simulator | PFF
17 prospects confirmed to attend 2023 NFL Draft | Giants.com
Falcons sign Bud Dupree to one-year deal | CBSSports.com
Packers and Jets at a stalemate over Green Bay asking price for Rodgers | CBSSports.com
TE Justin Watson to re-sign with Chiefs | ProFootballTalk
Bucs GM: ‘No intention’ of trading linebacker Devin White | ESPN.com
Former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy announces retirement | NFL.com
Commanders sale price inches to $6.05 billion, for now | ProFootballTalk
Lions HC Dan Campbell: Trading Jeff Okudah ‘right thing to do right now’ | NFL.com
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...