Giants news, 4/15: Mock draft mystery, Lombardi’s comments, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

25. O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida.

The Giants get some more protection for the newly signed Daniel Jones. O’Cyrus Torrence will be a plus-starter at guard right away.

25) New York Giants: Joe Tippmann, OL, Wisconsin.

The Giants have the offensive tackles for the future solidified with Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal, but the interior of the o-line needs some help. Joe Tippmann is immensely underrated in this class, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see his name called on night one. New York has done a ton to help out Daniel Jones from a receiving weapons standpoint, but they’ll need to invest in the offensive line in front of him to really make it count.

The running back market in the NFL is dicey, and even though Saquon Barkley is one of the NFL’s best running backs, the New York Giants might have a hard time justifying giving him the deal he wants. How should the Giants navigate this situation? Eric Mangini breaks it down.

GM Joe Schoen was considered too new to be rated. Here are NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal observations about the job Schoen has done entering his second draft:

Schoen set low expectations after taking over a talent-poor roster last offseason ... then spent this offseason giving big money to Dave Gettleman's handpicked quarterback and slapping the tag on Saquon Barkley, with Dexter Lawrence potentially in line for a mega extension of his own. The team's improvement in 2022 was mostly because of Daboll's coaching, rather than a talent infusion, but Kayvon Thibodeaux looks like a big draft win and March's trade for Darren Waller was a smart risk-reward gambit.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi claims there will be fall out from Daniel Jones contract

The "Disease of Me" is creeping into the Giants locker room after Jones' big deal, with Barkley and Lawrence skipping workouts. Daboll needs to snuff this out because this team is not good enough to deal with these issues.



A look at the players who could be available for the Giants at pick No. 25 and how they might fit.

A few months ago, he was removing the 100-pound lids on septic tanks and fixing leaky pipes near his home in northern Alabama.

“I feel like I have so much more to prove because I haven’t played football in a year,” Johnson said. “I’m just so anxious to rehab with some NFL trainers knowing everything is going to be the right way. After getting hurt, all I could ask for was one opportunity. I was so close, why would I just give up now, honestly? I just want to get to New York and showcase what I can do, especially off of a leg injury this serious.”

The Giants would take Ohio State WR Chris Olave at 5 and NC State OL Ikem Ekwonu at 7. Kayvon Thibodeaux was taken at 4 by the New York Jets and Evan Neal fell to 27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With one pick in the sixth round and three in the seventh round, perhaps the Giants would take a shot on someone like Max Duggan (TCU) or Stetson Bennett (Georgia) to compete for a job and possibly take a spot on the practice squad.

