Giants mock draft tracker: Nobody really knows what the Giants will do

If we have learned anything during the process of compiling weekly New York Giants mock draft trackers it has to be that the Giants can do almost anything in the 2023 NFL Draft, and no one really has a grip on what GM Joe Schoen actually intends to do.

Oh, sure, it seems like almost every draft analyst believes wide receiver is in play for the Giants at 25. Twenty-eight of this week’s 58 mock drafts (48.3%) have the Giants taking a wide receiver. Zay Flowers of Boston College (10 selections, 17.2%) was this week’s most-often selected player. TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston was chosen seven times (12.1%). Jalin Hyatt (4), Jordan Addison (3), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Josh Downs, Cedric Tillman and Jonathan Mingo (one each) were also mocked to the Giants.

Nine mock drafts (15.6%) had the Giants selecting Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz, and one gave the Giants Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann.

That leaves 20 mocks, and the choices in those were a true smorgasbord.

Cornerback choices were split between Cam Smith (4), Emmanuel Forbes (2), DJ Turner (1), Christian Gonzalez (1) and Deonte Banks (1).

At linebacker, Jack Campbell was chosen twice and Drew Sanders once.

Guard O’Cyrus Torrence was chosen twice. Chosen once were defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle Myles Murphy, tight end Michael Mayer, edge Nolan Smith, offensive lineman Steve Avila and edge Will McDonald.