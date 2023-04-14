Giants mock draft tracker: Nobody really knows what the Giants will do

If we have learned anything during the process of compiling weekly New York Giants mock draft trackers it has to be that the Giants can do almost anything in the 2023 NFL Draft, and no one really has a grip on what GM Joe Schoen actually intends to do.
Oh, sure, it seems like almost every draft analyst believes wide receiver is in play for the Giants at 25. Twenty-eight of this week’s 58 mock drafts (48.3%) have the Giants taking a wide receiver. Zay Flowers of Boston College (10 selections, 17.2%) was this week’s most-often selected player. TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston was chosen seven times (12.1%). Jalin Hyatt (4), Jordan Addison (3), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Josh Downs, Cedric Tillman and Jonathan Mingo (one each) were also mocked to the Giants.
Nine mock drafts (15.6%) had the Giants selecting Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz, and one gave the Giants Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann.
That leaves 20 mocks, and the choices in those were a true smorgasbord.
Cornerback choices were split between Cam Smith (4), Emmanuel Forbes (2), DJ Turner (1), Christian Gonzalez (1) and Deonte Banks (1).
At linebacker, Jack Campbell was chosen twice and Drew Sanders once.
Guard O’Cyrus Torrence was chosen twice. Chosen once were defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle Myles Murphy, tight end Michael Mayer, edge Nolan Smith, offensive lineman Steve Avila and edge Will McDonald.
2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|4/13
|Pro Football Focus (Brown)
|Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State
|4/13
|NFL.com (Davis)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/13
|Bleacher Report (Staff)
|Steve Avila, iOL, TCU
|4/12
|Tankathon
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/12
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
|4/12
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
|4/12
|Pro Football Focus (Staff)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/12
|The Athletic (Lee)
|Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
|4/12
|NFL Trade Rumors (Ulrich)
|Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
|4/11
|San Diego Union Tribune (Brown)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/11
|CBS (Brinson)
|Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson
|4/11
|ESPN (Kiper)
|DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
|4/11
|Stacking The Board (Marino)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/11
|NFL.com (Lewis)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/11
|Pro Football Network (Pauline)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/11
|Football Outsiders (Robinson)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|4/11
|FOX Sports (Klatt)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|4/11
|Walter Football
|Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
|4/10
|SB Nation (Staff)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/10
|Draft Countdown (Menendez)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/10
|NBC Sports (Rogers)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/10
|Pro Football Focus (Monson)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/9
|Draft Network (McKessy)
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|4/9
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/9
|CBS (Wilson)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|4/8
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/7
|CBS (Fornelli)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/7
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|4/7
|The Athletic (Baumgartner)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|4/7
|DraftTek
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|4/6
|Draftwire (Risdon)
|Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (Trade down to No. 31 with Chiefs)
|4/6
|CBS (Edwards)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|4/6
|Draft Kings (Gresham)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/6
|NFL.com (Rank)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|4/6
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
|4/6
|NFL Trade Rumors (Bouda)
|Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
|4/5
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/4
|ESPN (McShay)
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
|4/4
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|4/4
|CBS (Prisco)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/4
|Pro Football Focus (Renner)
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
|4/3
|33rd Team (Staff)
|Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi
|4/3
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/3
|USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|4/3
|Draft Network (Parson)
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|4/3
|Draftwire (Popejoy)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|4/3
|LA Times (Farmer)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/2
|With the First Pick (Matthews)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/1
|Pro Football Network (Valentino)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|4/1
|NFL Spin Zone (Bedinger)
|Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|4/1
|Chicago Sun-Times (Lieser)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/31
|CBS (Stackpole)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|3/31
|The Athletic (Feldman)
|Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (Trade up to No. 12 with Houston Texans)
|3/30
|NFL.com (Frelund)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/29
|FOX Sports (McIntyre)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|3/28
|The Athletic (Staff)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|3/28
|ESPN (Tannenbaum)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|3/28
|NFL.com (Brooks
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
