Giants news, 4/14: Dexter Lawrence, helmets for quarterbacks, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Quarterback-specific NFL helmet will be available for the first time in 2023

The NFL and NFLPA announced April 13 a quarterback-specific helmet will be offered for the first time for the 2023 season. The league and the player’s union said the VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX QB performed 7% better in quarterback-specific testing than the most popular helmet worn by quarterbacks last season.

Both parties said half of all QB concussions occur when their helmets hit the ground and touted this new helmet will reduce the severity of those specific impacts. Position-specific helmet designs take into account the unique locations and speeds of head impacts for each position group to offer players more customized protection.

“Helmets customized to the unique experiences of a position group promotes player safety,” said Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President overseeing Player Health and Safety. “This is the next evolution in a rapidly advancing market for improved helmets.”

The addition of a QB-specific helmet follows the introduction in the 2021 season of an offensive and defensive linemen-specific helmet. Two OL and DL-specific helmets now top the 2023 NFL-NFLPA helmet rankings.

Quarterback-specific helmet to be available during 2023 NFL season, per @judybattistahttps://t.co/Gl3EXLIHxC pic.twitter.com/A0c4ZSBUx0 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 13, 2023

In a tweet responding to a fan who pointed out that Barkley’s production fell in the second half of the 2022 season, fellow Penn State alum Micah Parsons pushed back by saying the running back is the focal point when scouting the Giants offense.

“I mean yeah that’s what happens when you the best players on your team you idiot!! The scheme on Monday morning is we well not let SAQUON BARKLEY BEAT Us!! People just think we be out here playing free for all!! like (get the (bleep) out)! That mf is that offense! Pay him!”

Newsday’s Kim Jones: There are some hurt feelings between Barkley, Giants

.@KimJonesSports joins us to discuss where Saquon and the Giants stand in terms of a long-term contract:



: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/W5ypCduZdH — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 13, 2023

Boomer pointed out, this is the nature of how running backs are treated in today’s NFL, and Barkley likely won’t be an exception, regardless of what he has done for the Giants.

“None of that matters,” Boomer said. “He plays a position that unfortunately tells every single team out there that you can only pay so much for what he does…it’s an unfair system when it comes to running backs. That’s just the way it is. That’s the reality of it. Do I believe he deserves to be paid? I do, but I also know the expectations of the running back have gone by the wayside with the exception to the Ezekiel Elliot and Derrick Henry contracts…it’s just the way the business has been run over the last 10 years and how they’ve devalued the position.”

Updated jersey numbers ‼️ — New York Giants (@Giants) April 12, 2023

Their choices could be difficult. And in his second draft as the Giants general manager, Joe Schoen can't afford to get this wrong. FOX Sports Ralph Vacchiano offers that the Giants should come away with one of these five players: USC WR Jordan Addison, TCU WR Quentin Johnston, Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey, Maryland CB Deonte Banks and Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes.

25. New York Giants Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU. The New York Giants pick what could be the No. 1 wide receiver on their board.

