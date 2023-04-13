Dan Snyder reportedly set to sell Washington Commanders

Dan Snyder finally appears to be selling ownership of the Washington Commanders.

Though nothing is official, an agreement has been reached for Josh Harris of Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment to purchase the team for a record $6.05 billion. The Denver Broncos previously held the record for the largest sale at $4.65 billion.

Harris also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. He’s purchasing the Commanders with a group that includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and philanthropist Mitchell Rales.

The sale was first reported by Sportico.

The last few years under Snyder have been filled with controversy. The franchise’s name was changed after years of resistance from Snyder. In 2020, the Washington Post published a report that alleged widespread sexual harassment within the team’s workplace, including accusations against Snyder himself.

Snyder opened an investigation into the accusations, which was quickly taken over by the NFL. The league then fined Washington $10 million and opened another investigation, which is still ongoing.

In 2021, Snyder bought out the team’s minority partners to take full ownership of the franchise. He began exploring options to sell the franchise in November 2022. Billionaire Jeff Bezos was interested in making a bid but was blocked by Snyder because of a personal vendetta against the Washington Post, according to The Athletic.

Last week, reports emerged that owners had set a deadline of May 22 for Snyder to sell the team.

Snyder owned the Commanders for 24 years and oversaw six playoff appearances. Washington last won a playoff game in 2005, the fourth-longest drought in the NFL. It’s a possible a turnaround could be coming — which would be good for the sport, but not too great for New York Giants fans.