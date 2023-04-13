Giants NFL Draft rumors: Giants focused on WR, CB at No. 25, per ESPN

With the 2023 NFL Draft now just two weeks away, rumors are flying about what NFL teams will do with their picks. Here is the latest buzz on what the New York Giants might do via ESPN.

The Giants have added pass-catchers this offseason, but could they still target one at No. 25? If so, what are they looking for in that guy? Anything goes with the Giants in this draft. And that includes wide receiver, as their additions are mostly on one-year deals. Explosiveness and speed are the keys for coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. They don’t necessarily need a traditional X receiver. Given the options and pre-draft work they’ve done with the projected top wide receivers, this position remains the favorite for them in the first round. — Jordan Raanan What we’re hearing about the Giants’ draft: Two positions dominate the conversations around the Giants: wide receiver and cornerback. Even after adding Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder, re-signing Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, and trading for tight end Darren Waller, the pass-catcher group is shallow enough for an addition in Round 1 if the Giants like the players available. Jordan Addison (USC) and Zay Flowers (Boston College) would be good fits. One source with knowledge of the team’s plans, however, speculated cornerback would end up the most likely target based on the Giants’ draft board and which prospects are expected to be available at No. 25. I’m keeping my eye on Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State) and his 14 career interceptions — including six pick-sixes. — Miller

Valentine’s View

Wide receiver and cornerback. That really is nothing new. I agree with Ranaan that an ‘X’ receiver isn’t a must. That’s what the Giants acquired Darren Waller for.

Like Miller, I am curious to see if the Giants let Forbes get past them at No. 25.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said during a Wednesday conference call that he believes Forbes is in play for the Giants, and that the Giants are one of the teams he considered for Forbes in his recent mock draft. He ended up giving Forbes to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23.

“Tremendous ball skills. We can’t coach up what he did and develop a kid to have ball skills and awareness in coverage. That’s you either have it or you don’t. He has it,” Kiper said.

“Ran 4.35, tested out tremendously well athletically, he has the length, he’s only 166 pounds but he tackles and he didn’t miss any games because of injury in his career at Mississippi State. That should add up to a first-round pick.

“My intel is first round and I think based on the tape he’s a first-rounder.”