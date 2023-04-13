Giants news, 4/13: Saquon Barkley, Waller trade, drafting a QB Day 3, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Saquon Barkley will not sign the franchise tag and thus will not report when the New York Giants begin their voluntary offseason workout program on Monday, April 17, per a report from Kim Jones of Newsday.

The Giants begin Phase 1 of their voluntary offseason program on Monday, and skipping the voluntary workouts is a standard ploy by tagged players to increase pressure on their team to reach a long-term deal. The deadline for Barkley and his representatives to work out a long-term deal with the Giants is July 17.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

ESPN.com’s Jordan Raanan takes a deep dive how Waller’s relationship with the Raiders and what lead up the the trade with the Giants.

Schoen left the combine believing acquiring Waller was a realistic possibility, according to a team source. So they did their homework, calling ex-coaches, ex-teammates and personnel who had worked directly with the veteran tight end. Waller received positive reviews, according to sources with knowledge of the Giants’ process. There was even a conversation between a member of Waller’s camp and the Giants shortly before the deal was finalized to gauge how receptive the Pro Bowler would be coming to New York and how he would fit with the team. It was determined by everyone involved it would be a good match.

Waller and his new QB Daniel Jones getting work in before OTAs start next week

Julian Love wanted to return to the Giants, and the Giants wanted him back, but circumstances got in the way.

Remaining starter needs: C, CB, LB, WR

Remaining depth needs: Edge

We need to see 2022 first-round edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux and 2021 second-round edge defender Azeez Ojulari take the next step. With how much defensive coordinator Wink Martindale likes to blitz, more depth at edge defender would make a lot of sense.

NFL Network’s David Carr predicts the Giants having a double digit win season in 2023

That's a whole lot of wins for the NFC East in 2023.



How did @DCarr8 do? pic.twitter.com/t6vbfghxSa — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 10, 2023

If the Giants go after their No. 3 quarterback, it’s likely to be on the third day of the draft when rounds four through seven are selected.

Among the names mention include Louisville's Malik Cunningham, Stanford's Tanner McKee, Purdue's Aidan O’Connell, BYU's Jaren Hall, UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Fresno State's Jake Haener, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Georgia

New York Giants: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

It made a heap of sense for the Buccaneers, but the inverse is true for a visit to the Giants. They’ve just locked up Daniel Jones for the foreseeable future. Unless they believe the league values Hooker so little that he’d last deep into Day 2, this is an eyebrow-raising visit.

The Giants are one of the teams that are showing heavy interest in Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller, an impact player as a run defender in the box who profiles as a two-down linebacker in the pros. The leadership qualities that he showcases are appealing to teams at the next level. At the very least, Miller should be able to contribute on special teams even if he is unable to improve in pass coverage.

25. Giants: Stay put. New York added several boom-or-bust starters through free agency and trades with Parris Campbell and Darren Waller, but they could probably sit tight and end up with another No. 1-type pass catcher here. Zay Flowers and Jalin Hyatt are two names that come to mind, provided prospects like Johnston and Smith-Njigba are already gone.

Paul Schwartz takes his second crack at what the Giants draft class will look like later this month.

Round 1, No. 25 overall: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Round 2, No. 57 overall: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Round 3, No. 89 overall: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Round 4, No. 128 overall: Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

Round 5, No. 160 overall: Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

Round 5, No.172 overall: Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State

Round 6, No. 209 overall: Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Round 7, No. 240 overall: DJ Dale, DT, Alabama

Round 7, No. 243 overall: Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford

Round 7: No. 254 overall: Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers

Eli Manning is once again up for an honor in the Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent category for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. This year, Eli’s competition is Andraya Carter (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, SEC Network), Robert Griffin III (ESPN), Greg Olsen (FOX), and JJ Redick (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC).

Around the league

2023 NFL Draft Better-Than Team: Here are 25 prospects Pete Prisco likes more than the scouts do | CBSSports.com

2023 NFL Draft: 9 Players Who Will Get Picked Higher Than They Should | The 33rd Team

Inside the OBJ deal | ProFootballTalk

Shane Steichen dismisses claims Colts are vying for Jackson, remain focused on draft | NFL.com

Packers RB Aaron Jones on reworked contract: 'I didn't want to be greedy' | NFL.com

Bryce Young is the betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, again | ProFootballTalk

Five prospects Eagles should target in first round of NFL Draft | FOX Sports

Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson, possible midrounds prospect, injured in crash | ESPN.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio