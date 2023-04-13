2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

The 2023 NFL Draft has a potentially excellent class of edge defenders. This draft class boasts pass rushers of just about every size and shape to fit every NFL defense, and it’s going to produce starters for quite a few teams.

This draft class also boasts some of the most athletic EDGEs to come into the NFL in recent memory. Clemson’s Myles Murphy was expected to be one of the most athletic edge defenders in this athletic class, and his Pro Day workout bore that out. He rated as an elite athlete for a defensive end with a 4.53 second 40 time and a 4.29 second short shuttle.

The New York Giants have a definite need at EDGE, considering their overall lack of depth and the injury concerns regarding Azeez Ojulari. Could Murphy possibly last long enough to be in consideration for them?

Prospect: Myles Murphy (98)

Games Watched: vs. Wake Forest (2022), vs. Florida State (2022), vs. Syracuse (2022), vs. North Carolina (2022)

Measurables

Career Stats

Games Played: 35

Tackles: 116

Tackles for a loss: 36.0

Sacks: 18.5

Forced fumbles: 6

Passes defensed: 5

2022 Stats

Games Played: 13

Tackles: 40

Tackles for a loss: 11.0

Sacks: 6.5

Forced fumbles: 1

Passes defensed: 2

Quick Summary

Best: Size, play strength, athleticism, versatility

Worst: Hand usage

Projection: A starting EDGE with scheme diversity.

Game Tape

(Murphy is Clemson EDGE number 98)

Full Report

Myles Murphy has a rare combination of size and athleticism for an edge defender at the NFL level.

Murphy has classic “defensive end” size at 6-foot 4 ¾ inches and 268 pounds, but also has athleticism that is on par with – or better than – many linebackers in the NFL. He was asked to play as a true defensive end out of a three and four-point stance, as well as rush from a 2-point stance as a rush linebacker. Murphy was also asked to drop into coverage in zone blitzes, and looks surprisingly natural doing so. He has very fluid hips for a bigger defender and is able to get good depth in his zone drops.

That said, Murphy will earn his keep as a pass rusher in the NFL. He’s primarily a power rusher off the edge and uses a bull rush as his go-to move. He has an excellent first step, keying the snap well and exploding off the line of scrimmage with little wasted energy. He typically rushes with good leverage, using his speed to generate power and maximizing it when he meets the blocker. Murphy is able to control multiple blockers on stunts, twists, or blitzes, and is able to drive individual blockers into the backfield.

He has the ability to win with pure speed off the edge, and has good flexibility to carry speed into the backfield when he keeps blockers from engaging. Murphy has an effective long-arm that he can employ when blockers anticipate a straight bull rush. He has enough flexibility in his knees and ankles to maintain good contact with the ground as he bends the edge and accelerates into the backfield.

Murphy is also a good run defender. He sets a firm edge thanks to his size and strength, and is a secure tackler. He also does a good job of keeping his eyes in the backfield when dropping into coverage, and has a quick trigger downhill. He generally does a good job of getting the ball carrier on the ground and arrives at the ball with bad intentions.

Murphy will be able to take his game to the next level when he hones his craft and technique. As it stands, he only rarely uses a finesse counter to his power rush, occasionally pairing a club-rip with his bull rush. He doesn’t consistently attack and neutralize blockers’ hands with his own, and doesn’t seem to rush with much of a plan over time. That can not only slow his own rushes as he needs to work his way free from blocks, but it can neutralize his own athletic advantage. Murphy doesn’t consistently carry his speed into the backfield, and doesn’t always appear to be as athletic as he is.

Overall Grade: 8.0

Big Blue View Draft Grading‌ Scale‌‌ 10 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Prospect‌ is a “unicorn” and ‌possesses‌ ‌both‌ ‌rare‌ ‌physical‌ ‌traits‌ ‌and‌ ‌elite‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits.‌ ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌perennial‌ ‌All-Pro‌ ‌and‌ ‌Pro‌ ‌Bowl‌ ‌player‌ ‌(i.e.:‌ ‌Andrew‌ ‌Luck) ‌9 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌ ‌Definite first-round prospect with very good athletic and intangible traits. Reasonable expectation of Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. ‌8 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Fringe first-round player. First-round athletic or mental traits, but could slide into the top of the second round. ‌7‌ ‌-‌ ‌Solid Day 2 prospect (mid-second through third). Should contribute early in career, with the upside to start or become an important rotational player at some point in his rookie contract. ‌6 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Early-mid Day 3 prospect with a high athletic ceiling and low floor or a high floor but limited athletic upside. Too much bust potential for a Day 2 selection.. ‌5‌ ‌-‌ This player should‌ ‌be‌ ‌an‌ ‌average‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌depth‌ ‌and‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌player.‌ ‌(i.e.: David Mayo) ‌4‌ ‌-‌ ‌Late‌-‌round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick. Has athletic traits or intangibles a team wouldn’t want to let hit the UDFA market. ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌compete‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌roster‌ ‌spot‌ ‌in‌ ‌training‌ ‌camp.‌ ‌ ‌3 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Priority‌ ‌free‌ ‌agent‌ ‌or‌ ‌late-round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick.‌ ‌Has‌ ‌traits‌ ‌worth‌ ‌developing‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌contributor‌ ‌or potential depth player. ‌2 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌player‌ ‌has‌ ‌intriguing‌ ‌enough‌ ‌physical‌ ‌or‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌a‌ ‌camp‌ ‌invite.‌ ‌ ‌1 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌prospect‌ ‌is‌ ‌not‌ ‌an‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌caliber‌ ‌player.‌ ‌Lacks‌ ‌requisite‌ ‌physical‌ ‌and‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌.

Projection

Myles Murphy projects as a starting EDGE at the NFL level with positional and scheme versatility.

Murphy can play in any defense called at the NFL level and should have an equally high ceiling as a down defensive end in a 4-man front, a rush linebacker in a one-gap 3-man front, or as an EDGE in a multiple defense. He is truly scheme diverse and should be able to secure a starting job for just about any defense in the NFL.

As it stands now, Murphy is explosive off the edge, a stout run defender, and can help disguise pressure in a blitz-happy defense. But even so, he still has plenty of unrealized potential for coaches to explore in the NFL.

Murphy’s game and overall evaluation is held back by his hand usage right now. It’s not only developing in its own right, but it compromises his effectiveness as a pass rusher and his overall play speed. He has the potential to be an impact player at the NFL level, but he will need a bit of development before he can make a run at hitting his ceiling. Murphy would probably benefit from a year as a rotational player while he works with a good coach. If he can refine his technique and rush with a plan over the course of the game, he could be a handful for any tackle he faces.