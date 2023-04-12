Dexter Lawrence won’t report for start of Giants’ voluntary offseason program

Saquon Barkley won’t be the only member of the New York Giants missing when the team’s voluntary offseason workout program begins on Monday, April 17. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News is reporting that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence will also skip the beginning of voluntary workouts.

Lawrence, coming off the best season of his four-year career, is seeking a long-term contract extension. He is currently scheduled to play the 2023 on his fifth-year option, which would pay him $12.4 million.

General manager Joe Schoen said last month that he had begun working on a long-term deal with Lawrence’s representatives. Getting one done would both lower Lawrence’s cap hit for 2023 and keep one of the Giants’ best players in East Rutherford, N.J. for several more years.

“We’ve started talking with his representatives. He’s on the fifth-year option. You can lower that number with a signing bonus,” Schoen said. “So, the signing bonus allows you to spread the money over the length of the contract up to five years, and that’s how you’re able to lower the yearly amount that counts against the cap.”

As of now, obviously, the two sides have not agreed to terms.

Signing the 25-year-old Lawrence, coming off a Pro Bowl season, is going to be costly.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, a 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, just received a four-year, $94 million contract extension from the Tennessee Titans. Javon Hargrave signed a four-year, $84 million free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

Lawrence’s eventual deal figures to be in that ballpark.