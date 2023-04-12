Giants news, 4/12: Kiper mock, Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Jalin Hyatt, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Mel Kiper’s newly-released two-round mock draft offers a stunning selection selection for the Giants in Round 1, and picks a center in Round 2 mock draft groupthink would have us believe won’t be available at that point.

In the first round, Kiper takes CB DJ Turner of Michigan. Kiper goes with a more conventional choice in the second round, Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz.

USC wideout Jordan Addison, who met with the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens last week, will soon meet with the Giants. In addition to Addison, Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt will have a pre-draft visit with the Giants when he travels to New York on Wednesday, the same day Boston College’s Zay Flowers is scheduled to meet with Big Blue.

Flowers getting that last workout in before heading to the Meadowlands

Before his flight today to the New York Football Giants.. Zay Flowers is in the weight room early this morning.. #WR1 @LAASportsEnt X @ZayFlowers pic.twitter.com/UNRbETr01I — Eric Dounn (@Eric_Dounn) April 11, 2023

So while Jones has a chance to climb the NFC quarterback pecking order in 2023, it’s worth remembering that he twice in the regular season — and maybe again in the playoffs, if last season is any indication — must face Hurts and the Eagles’ defense, which was PFF’s best in 2022.

In all, GM Joe Schoen has imported 10 players from other teams this offseason. To get to know this crop of players better, Dan Duggan enlisted the insight of The Athletic’s network of NFL beat writers for scouting reports on all of the new faces.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll enters his second season following a successful first year calling the shots. Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini knows what it’s like to succeed in your first year in New York only to watch any accrued goodwill disappear in the face of adversity. Mangini explains Daboll’s challenges in his second season and what he can expect if he can’t replicate his initial success.

The Giants will tinker with combinations, but coach Brian Daboll said recently that he’s comfortable with “all the guys” currently on the roster.

“I think [offensive line coach] Bobby [Johnson] has done a good job with them,” Daboll said. “That’s why you see so many of our players cross train. In training camp, that’ll happen again this year with new people coming around, particularly on the inside. I think our tackles, there’s not much movement for those guys. But we’ve got a long time before we’ve got to play.”

License Plate Guy with a look at the new turf installed at MetLife

The NEW NEW pic.twitter.com/sgm5UhbaUS — LPG - NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) April 11, 2023

B/R’s Kristopher Knox offers that GM Joe Schoen will have to hit on the right prospects and avoid the wrong ones after being active in free agency.

Knox writes that three prospects the Giants should look to avoid over draft weekend are Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (“isn’t a polished pro-ready receiver”); Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (“struggle against more physical receivers and in run support”); and Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan (“inconsistent technique and isn’t close to being a finished product”).

SI.com's Patricia Traina starts off her mock by trading down while staying in the first round to pick up an additional fourth round pick.

R1, No. 28 (via CIN): CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

R2, No. 57: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

R3, No. 89: DI Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

R4, No. 128: Edge Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

R4, No. 131 (from CIN): SAF J.L. Skinner, Stanford

R5, No. 160: RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

R5, No. 172: LB Troy Brown, Ole Miss

R6, No. 209: WR Dontay Demus, Jr, Maryland

R7, No. 240: OT Trevor Reid, Louisville

R7, No. 243: QB Max Duggan, TCU

R7, No. 254: Edge Tavius Robinson, Mississippi

NJ.com's Bob Brookover plays general manager for the Giants with a pick in the first round that would question if running back Saquon Barkley would even be on team in 2023.

Round 1 (25th): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Round 2 (57th): LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Round 3 (89th): C, Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Round 4 (128): CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

Round 5 (160): WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

Round 5 (172): Edge Habakkok Baldonado, Pitt

Round 6 (209): QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Round 7 (240): OT, Carter Warren, Pitt

Round 7 (243): CB, Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville

Round 7 (254): P Adam Korsak, Rutgers

New York Giants: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas. Sanders won the class superlative for the best blitzing linebacker in the 2023 class. The Giants blitzed more than any team in the NFL last season. You see where I’m going with this.

New York Giants: Deandre Baker (2019)

The worst two picks by the franchise were significant misses, even considering their track record. Baker played poorly as a rookie due to limited athleticism, had off-field issues, and then had a gruesome non-contact knee injury. He was the first player drafted in the top 64 released from his class. The Giants’ 2012 first-rounder, David Wilson, ran for only 504 yards in two years with the team before injuries sunk his career. He was taken before Mitchell Schwartz, Janoris Jenkins, and Alshon Jeffrey.

