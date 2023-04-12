Giants news, 4/12: Kiper mock, Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Jalin Hyatt, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Mel Kiper mock draft: A stunner for Giants in Round 1
Mel Kiper’s newly-released two-round mock draft offers a stunning selection selection for the Giants in Round 1, and picks a center in Round 2 mock draft groupthink would have us believe won’t be available at that point.
In the first round, Kiper takes CB DJ Turner of Michigan. Kiper goes with a more conventional choice in the second round, Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz.
Other Giant observations
Receivers Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, Jalin Hyatt set for visits | SNY.tv
USC wideout Jordan Addison, who met with the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens last week, will soon meet with the Giants. In addition to Addison, Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt will have a pre-draft visit with the Giants when he travels to New York on Wednesday, the same day Boston College’s Zay Flowers is scheduled to meet with Big Blue.
Flowers getting that last workout in before heading to the Meadowlands
Before his flight today to the New York Football Giants.. Zay Flowers is in the weight room early this morning.. #WR1 @LAASportsEnt X @ZayFlowers pic.twitter.com/UNRbETr01I— Eric Dounn (@Eric_Dounn) April 11, 2023
NFC QB landscape is weaker with Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady gone — but Giants still must get past Eagles | NJ.com
So while Jones has a chance to climb the NFC quarterback pecking order in 2023, it’s worth remembering that he twice in the regular season — and maybe again in the playoffs, if last season is any indication — must face Hurts and the Eagles’ defense, which was PFF’s best in 2022.
Scouting reports on Giants’ offseason additions: What to expect from Waller, Okereke, more | The Athletic
In all, GM Joe Schoen has imported 10 players from other teams this offseason. To get to know this crop of players better, Dan Duggan enlisted the insight of The Athletic’s network of NFL beat writers for scouting reports on all of the new faces.
New York Giants Coach Brian Daboll Will Face Second-Year Challenges | The 33rd Team
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll enters his second season following a successful first year calling the shots. Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini knows what it’s like to succeed in your first year in New York only to watch any accrued goodwill disappear in the face of adversity. Mangini explains Daboll’s challenges in his second season and what he can expect if he can’t replicate his initial success.
State of Giants’ offensive line: What it looks like pre-draft | Giants.com
The Giants will tinker with combinations, but coach Brian Daboll said recently that he’s comfortable with “all the guys” currently on the roster.
“I think [offensive line coach] Bobby [Johnson] has done a good job with them,” Daboll said. “That’s why you see so many of our players cross train. In training camp, that’ll happen again this year with new people coming around, particularly on the inside. I think our tackles, there’s not much movement for those guys. But we’ve got a long time before we’ve got to play.”
License Plate Guy with a look at the new turf installed at MetLife
The NEW NEW pic.twitter.com/sgm5UhbaUS— LPG - NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) April 11, 2023
Prospects for Giants to Avoid in 2023 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report
B/R’s Kristopher Knox offers that GM Joe Schoen will have to hit on the right prospects and avoid the wrong ones after being active in free agency.
Knox writes that three prospects the Giants should look to avoid over draft weekend are Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (“isn’t a polished pro-ready receiver”); Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (“struggle against more physical receivers and in run support”); and Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan (“inconsistent technique and isn’t close to being a finished product”).
Patricia Traina's 7-Round Giants Only Mock Draft | SI.com
SI.com's Patricia Traina starts off her mock by trading down while staying in the first round to pick up an additional fourth round pick.
R1, No. 28 (via CIN): CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
R2, No. 57: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
R3, No. 89: DI Kobie Turner, Wake Forest
R4, No. 128: Edge Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State
R4, No. 131 (from CIN): SAF J.L. Skinner, Stanford
R5, No. 160: RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina
R5, No. 172: LB Troy Brown, Ole Miss
R6, No. 209: WR Dontay Demus, Jr, Maryland
R7, No. 240: OT Trevor Reid, Louisville
R7, No. 243: QB Max Duggan, TCU
R7, No. 254: Edge Tavius Robinson, Mississippi
Giants 7-round mock draft: Here’s a simulation where Joe Schoen takes Bijan Robinson | NJ.com
NJ.com's Bob Brookover plays general manager for the Giants with a pick in the first round that would question if running back Saquon Barkley would even be on team in 2023.
Round 1 (25th): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Round 2 (57th): LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
Round 3 (89th): C, Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
Round 4 (128): CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
Round 5 (160): WR Charlie Jones, Purdue
Round 5 (172): Edge Habakkok Baldonado, Pitt
Round 6 (209): QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Round 7 (240): OT, Carter Warren, Pitt
Round 7 (243): CB, Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville
Round 7 (254): P Adam Korsak, Rutgers
2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 fits for all 32 NFL teams | NFL Draft | PFF
New York Giants: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas. Sanders won the class superlative for the best blitzing linebacker in the 2023 class. The Giants blitzed more than any team in the NFL last season. You see where I’m going with this.
The Worst First-Round Draft Pick for All 32 NFL Teams Since 2000 | ProFootballNetwork.com
New York Giants: Deandre Baker (2019)
The worst two picks by the franchise were significant misses, even considering their track record. Baker played poorly as a rookie due to limited athleticism, had off-field issues, and then had a gruesome non-contact knee injury. He was the first player drafted in the top 64 released from his class.
The Giants’ 2012 first-rounder, David Wilson, ran for only 504 yards in two years with the team before injuries sunk his career. He was taken before Mitchell Schwartz, Janoris Jenkins, and Alshon Jeffrey.
Around the league
Eric Edholm’s top 100 prospects 2.0: Ranking best players in 2023 NFL Draft class | NFL.com
4 potential 1st-round surprises from the 2023 NFL draft | USAToday.com
Predicting Who Could Reset NFL Free Agency Position Markets Next Year | Bleacher Report
The best after-the-catch threats in the 2023 NFL Draft | PFF
Buccaneers LB Devin White recently requested trade; team does not intend to move him | NFL.com
Detroit sends former first-round CB Jeff Okudah to Atlanta for 5th-round pick | CBSSports.com
Mark Murphy: We’re working on Aaron Rodgers trade, nothing more to say | ProFootballTalk
Jets QB Zach Wilson spending offseason in odd limbo while team pursues Aaron Rodgers | NFL.com
Agent - Greg Newsome II ‘happy’ with Browns, doesn’t want trade | ESPN.com
Mark Ingram hopes to play 13th NFL season, credits longevity to 'splitting backfields' | NFL.com
YouTube finally reveals how much 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket package will cost | CBSSports.com
Kansas City expects 300,000 for the draft | ProFootballTalk
