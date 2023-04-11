Giants news, 4/11: Depth chart, Leonard Williams, draft needs, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

We know where the biggest needs are, but the visual can help reinforce that. Things jump with the 2023 NFL Draft slightly more than two weeks:

The jumbled picture at center and left guard stands out;

The need for more depth — and play-makers — at cornerback and safety is clear; and

There is opportunity for a Day 2 or Day 3 pick to come in and take a roster spot at running back, tight end and defensive line.

Other Giant observations

The reported numbers on Simmons’ deal: $94 million over four years ($23.5 million per year), with $66 million guaranteed. Washington’s Daron Payne landed $22.5 million in average annual value, with a practical guarantee of $55.01 million. 49ers’ Javon Hargrave got $21 million in average annual value, with $40 million practically guaranteed.

Listen to Kayvon Thibodeaux speak on what buying a house for his mom means

It started with a dream, turned it into a goal.

Love you mom, you deserve the world! #assetsoverliabilities



Thank you @Giants for believing in me! pic.twitter.com/48QGWn4yq5 — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) April 10, 2023

FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano looks at all the players and options available for the Giants at wide receiver, from the draft—on Days 1,2 or 3—as well as trade. Vacchiano gives his view of all the noise surrounding a player the team's braintrust if familiar with.

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: This is probably not happening, but the 29-year-old is sure putting on a good show. First was his caught-on-camera sideline blowup during Buffalo's playoff loss. Then he scrubbed his social media accounts of any mentions of the Bills, while dropping other online clues that he might want out. And, of course, everyone knows general manager Joe Schoen and Daboll know him well from Buffalo. Unfortunately for them, it would actually cost the Bills an additional $30 million against the salary cap if they traded Diggs before June 1.

New York Giants: Marcus Peters, CB Baltimore has plenty of reasons to keep Marcus Peters, but he's been on the market for a long time. As a result, the Giants could swoop in to snatch him—especially because former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is now leading New York's unit.

On The Clock, a new show from Omaha Production featuring Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning, tracking four college QBs entering the NFL Draft

Peyton and @EliManning aren't worried about @_bryce_young and his abilities



On The Clock premieres tonight at 8pm ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/j1N4dkr8jQ — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) April 10, 2023

SNY's Connor Hughes offer what he would do with the Giants first three picks:

Round 1, Pick 25 - USC WR Jordan Addison

Round 2, Pick 46 - Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson

Round 3, Pick 75 - Florida State S Jammie Robinson

25. New York Giants: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

PFF's Sam Monson says:

"John Michael Schmitz should be a first-round player on everybody’s draft board. Given how low he is on the consensus board, I would be tempted to play the value game and try and select him later, but in the end I played it safe and grabbed an elite player at a position of need. He allowed two sacks and just 19 pressures over three years."

With the exception of Waller, none of the players the Giants brought in necessarily represents a significant enough upgrade to forego drafting a player at the same position. (Okereke is a big upgrade on last year's Giants linebackers, but he's not a star-caliber player himself.) That means New York can go in any number of directions when it comes on the clock with the No. 26 overall pick at the end of this month.

Round 1, Pick 25 Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Round 2, Pick 57 Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Round 3, Pick 89 Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Round 4, Pick 128 Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State

Round 5, Pick 160 Chandler Zavala, IOL, NC State

Round 5, Pick 172 YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

Round 6, Pick 209 Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa

Round 7, Pick 240 Alex Forsyth, IOL, Oregon

Round 7, Pick 243 Nesta Jade Silvera IDL Arizona State

Round 7, Pick 254 Drake Thomas LB NC State

No. 25: O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

No. 57: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

No. 89: A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Remaining picks: 128, 160, 172, 209, 240, 243, 254

New York needs a guard and should have a chance to grab the top prospect at that position without moving off 25. And it wouldn’t take much for A.T. Perry to be an upgrade over what New York got from Kenny Golladay.

Around the league

NFL Draft 2023 ‘The Beast’ Guide: Dane Brugler’s 401 scouting reports and 1,893 player rankings | The Athletic

2023 NFL draft tier rankings: Todd McShay’s highest-graded prospects | ESPN.com

Numerous teams have just one receiver with a first-round grade | CBSSports.com

2023 NFL draft: Louis Riddick’s favorite prospects, sleepers | ESPN.com

Bryce Young overtakes C.J. Stroud as favorite to be selected No. 1 overall | CBSSports.com

Sources - NFL teams asking Cardinals about No. 3 draft pick | ESPN.com

Shaq Lawson agrees to re-sign with Bills | ProFootballTalk

Rob Gronkowski says 'there's no chance' of NFL return: 'I'm happily retired' | NFL.com

D.C. attorney general announces settlement with Commanders | ProFootballTalk

Was Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins ‘targeted’ in death? | NJ.com

Four Unique 2023 NFL Draft Bets to Consider Taking | The 33rd Team

