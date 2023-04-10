‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Emory Hunt on the draft, Evan Neal, Saquon Barkley, more

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan and CBS Sports, who may have knowledge of more NFL Draft prospects than any analyst in the business, joins this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to discuss New York Giants’ draft options.

Among topics discussed:

5:30 — Zay Flowers’ fit for the Giants.

11:10 — Draft outliers.

14:00 — Tank Dell.

15:40 — Can you draft Emmanuel Forbes at No. 25?

19:20 — Center discussion.

23:20 — GM Joe’s Schoen’s draft style.

28:15 — The future of Evan Neal.

32:50 — Some of Emory’s favorite Day and Day 3 players.

37:50 — A quarterback on Day 3?

42:45 — Saquon Barkley and drafting a running back.

You can also watch on our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

If you would rather watch our shows, you can find many of them on our YouTube channel.

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page