New York Giants unofficial 2023 depth chart

With the 2023 NFL Draft slightly more than two weeks away, we have been discussing various scenarios, needs and possibilities for the New York Giants. Let’s add the current very unofficial depth charts on offense and defense to the mix and see if putting them down on virtual Internet paper makes things look any different.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player WR Isaiah Hodgins Collin Johnson Davis Sills WR Darius Slayton Parris Campbell Makai Polk Slot Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson Parris Campbell; Sterling Shepard Jamison Crowder; Kalil Pimpleton; Jeff Smith; Jaydon Mickens RT Evan Neal Tyre Phillips Matt Peart; Devery Hamilton RG Mark Glowinski Marcus McKethan; Wyatt Davis Solomon Kindley; Devery Hamilton C J.C. Hassanauer Ben Bredeson Shane Lemieux; Jack Anderson LG Ben Bredeson Joshua Ezeudu Shane Lemieux; Jack Anderson LT Andrew Thomas Matt Peart Korey Cunningham RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida; Gary Brightwell Jashaun Corbin TE Darren Waller Daniel Bellinger Tommy Sweeney; Lawrence Cager; Andre Miller; Chris Myarick QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor

The jumbled picture at center and left guard is apparent.

The reality that the Giants have several wide receivers returning from injury is clear.

The Giants are OK at running back behind Saquon Barkley, but it’s clear that there is opportunity for a Day 2 or Day 3 pick to come in and take a roster spot.

The same is true at tight end.

There is an obvious opportunity to draft and develop a young backup quarterback.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player DT Dexter Lawrence; Leonard Williams Ryder Anderson; Rakeem Nunez-Roches Vernon Butler; D.J. Davidson Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux; Azeez Ojulari Jihad Ward Tomon Fox; Elerson Smith ILB Bobby Okereke; Jarrad Davis Darrian Beavers; Micah McFadden Cam Brown; Carter Coughlin CB Adoree' Jackson; Cor'Dale Flott Aaron Robinson; Nick McCloud; Amani Oruwariye Leonard Johnson; Rodarius Williams Slot CB Darnay Holmes Zyon Gilbert Safety Xavier McKinney; Bobby McCain Jason Pinnock; Dane Belton Terrell Burgess; Trenton Thompson