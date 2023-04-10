 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Giants unofficial 2023 depth chart

We know where the biggest needs are, but the visual can help reinforce that

By Ed Valentine
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

With the 2023 NFL Draft slightly more than two weeks away, we have been discussing various scenarios, needs and possibilities for the New York Giants. Let’s add the current very unofficial depth charts on offense and defense to the mix and see if putting them down on virtual Internet paper makes things look any different.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
WR Isaiah Hodgins Collin Johnson Davis Sills
WR Darius Slayton Parris Campbell Makai Polk
Slot Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson Parris Campbell; Sterling Shepard Jamison Crowder; Kalil Pimpleton; Jeff Smith; Jaydon Mickens
RT Evan Neal Tyre Phillips Matt Peart; Devery Hamilton
RG Mark Glowinski Marcus McKethan; Wyatt Davis Solomon Kindley; Devery Hamilton
C J.C. Hassanauer Ben Bredeson Shane Lemieux; Jack Anderson
LG Ben Bredeson Joshua Ezeudu Shane Lemieux; Jack Anderson
LT Andrew Thomas Matt Peart Korey Cunningham
RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida; Gary Brightwell Jashaun Corbin
TE Darren Waller Daniel Bellinger Tommy Sweeney; Lawrence Cager; Andre Miller; Chris Myarick
QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor
  • The jumbled picture at center and left guard is apparent.
  • The reality that the Giants have several wide receivers returning from injury is clear.
  • The Giants are OK at running back behind Saquon Barkley, but it’s clear that there is opportunity for a Day 2 or Day 3 pick to come in and take a roster spot.
  • The same is true at tight end.
  • There is an obvious opportunity to draft and develop a young backup quarterback.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
DT Dexter Lawrence; Leonard Williams Ryder Anderson; Rakeem Nunez-Roches Vernon Butler; D.J. Davidson
Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux; Azeez Ojulari Jihad Ward Tomon Fox; Elerson Smith
ILB Bobby Okereke; Jarrad Davis Darrian Beavers; Micah McFadden Cam Brown; Carter Coughlin
CB Adoree' Jackson; Cor'Dale Flott Aaron Robinson; Nick McCloud; Amani Oruwariye Leonard Johnson; Rodarius Williams
Slot CB Darnay Holmes Zyon Gilbert
Safety Xavier McKinney; Bobby McCain Jason Pinnock; Dane Belton Terrell Burgess; Trenton Thompson
  • The need for more depth — and more play-makers — at cornerback and safety is clear.
  • There is a spot for an inside linebacker next to Bobby Okereke. I like Darrian Beavers, but there is no way to know the impact of his torn ACL.
  • There are openings on the defensive line and the edge where a rookie could come in and earn playing time.

