New York Giants unofficial 2023 depth chart

With the 2023 NFL Draft slightly more than two weeks away, we have been discussing various scenarios, needs and possibilities for the New York Giants. Let’s add the current very unofficial depth charts on offense and defense to the mix and see if putting them down on virtual Internet paper makes things look any different.
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|Collin Johnson
|Davis Sills
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|Parris Campbell
|Makai Polk
|Slot Receiver
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Parris Campbell; Sterling Shepard
|Jamison Crowder; Kalil Pimpleton; Jeff Smith; Jaydon Mickens
|RT
|Evan Neal
|Tyre Phillips
|Matt Peart; Devery Hamilton
|RG
|Mark Glowinski
|Marcus McKethan; Wyatt Davis
|Solomon Kindley; Devery Hamilton
|C
|J.C. Hassanauer
|Ben Bredeson
|Shane Lemieux; Jack Anderson
|LG
|Ben Bredeson
|Joshua Ezeudu
|Shane Lemieux; Jack Anderson
|LT
|Andrew Thomas
|Matt Peart
|Korey Cunningham
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Matt Breida; Gary Brightwell
|Jashaun Corbin
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Daniel Bellinger
|Tommy Sweeney; Lawrence Cager; Andre Miller; Chris Myarick
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|Tyrod Taylor
|
- The jumbled picture at center and left guard is apparent.
- The reality that the Giants have several wide receivers returning from injury is clear.
- The Giants are OK at running back behind Saquon Barkley, but it’s clear that there is opportunity for a Day 2 or Day 3 pick to come in and take a roster spot.
- The same is true at tight end.
- There is an obvious opportunity to draft and develop a young backup quarterback.
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence; Leonard Williams
|Ryder Anderson; Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|Vernon Butler; D.J. Davidson
|Edge
|Kayvon Thibodeaux; Azeez Ojulari
|Jihad Ward
|Tomon Fox; Elerson Smith
|ILB
|Bobby Okereke; Jarrad Davis
|Darrian Beavers; Micah McFadden
|Cam Brown; Carter Coughlin
|CB
|Adoree' Jackson; Cor'Dale Flott
|Aaron Robinson; Nick McCloud; Amani Oruwariye
|Leonard Johnson; Rodarius Williams
|Slot CB
|Darnay Holmes
|Zyon Gilbert
|
|Safety
|Xavier McKinney; Bobby McCain
|Jason Pinnock; Dane Belton
|Terrell Burgess; Trenton Thompson
- The need for more depth — and more play-makers — at cornerback and safety is clear.
- There is a spot for an inside linebacker next to Bobby Okereke. I like Darrian Beavers, but there is no way to know the impact of his torn ACL.
- There are openings on the defensive line and the edge where a rookie could come in and earn playing time.
Loading comments...