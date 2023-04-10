Giants news, 4/10: Odell Beckham, NFL Draft chatter, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Odell Beckham signs with the Baltimore Ravens for one year, $15 million -- most of which comes in a signing bonus, plus another $3M in incentives.



I find it hard to believe any other team came close to that. Certainly not the Giants. Wow.



Quite a deal given his age/injuries. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) April 9, 2023

25. New York Giants: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State This feels like a nightmare scenario for the Giants. The top four receivers and top three corners are gone in a year when they're desperate for help in both spots. All is not lost, though. The next tier of corners is better than the next tier of receivers, and Forbes is a ball hawk who had 14 interceptions and a Division I-record three pick-sixes in his three-year career. Though very slender at 166 pounds, Forbes' 4.35 speed and nose for the ball make him dangerous. – Ralph Vacchiano

There is only one choice for the Giants.

Here is Vinnie Iyer’s haul for the Giants:

Round 1 (No. 25) — Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Round 2 (No. 57) — Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Round 3 (No. 89) — Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

Round 4 (No. 128) — Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati (5-10, 177 pounds)

Round 5 (No. 160) — Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU

Round 5 (No. 172) — Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

Round 6 (No. 209) — Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Round 7 (No. 240) — Anthony Johnson Jr., CB, Iowa State

Round 7 (No. 243) — Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State

Round 7 (No. 254) — Christian Izien, S, Rutgers

2023 NFL draft wide receiver projections: Rankings, stats, comps

2023 NFL draft edge rusher projections: Rankings, stats, comps

NFL draft's biggest boom-or-bust prospects, led by Anthony Richardson

