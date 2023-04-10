Giants news, 4/10: Odell Beckham, NFL Draft chatter, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
- Ed’s Giants mock draft: Going a full 7 rounds
- Why Zay Flowers and Wan’Dale Robinson are not the same player
- Big Blue View mailbag: Leonard Williams, Evan Neal, draft questions, more
Other Giant observations
Odell Beckham signs with the Baltimore Ravens for one year, $15 million -- most of which comes in a signing bonus, plus another $3M in incentives.— Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) April 9, 2023
I find it hard to believe any other team came close to that. Certainly not the Giants. Wow.
Quite a deal given his age/injuries.
2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks | FOX Sports
25. New York Giants: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
This feels like a nightmare scenario for the Giants. The top four receivers and top three corners are gone in a year when they're desperate for help in both spots. All is not lost, though. The next tier of corners is better than the next tier of receivers, and Forbes is a ball hawk who had 14 interceptions and a Division I-record three pick-sixes in his three-year career. Though very slender at 166 pounds, Forbes' 4.35 speed and nose for the ball make him dangerous. – Ralph Vacchiano
2023 NFL Draft: The best pick in history for all 32 teams - Sports Illustrated
There is only one choice for the Giants.
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Complete 7-round edition gives Colts, Buccaneers, Lions new QBs after C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young | Sporting News.
Here is Vinnie Iyer’s haul for the Giants:
Round 1 (No. 25) — Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
Round 2 (No. 57) — Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
Round 3 (No. 89) — Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
Round 4 (No. 128) — Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati (5-10, 177 pounds)
Round 5 (No. 160) — Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU
Round 5 (No. 172) — Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
Round 6 (No. 209) — Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
Round 7 (No. 240) — Anthony Johnson Jr., CB, Iowa State
Round 7 (No. 243) — Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State
Round 7 (No. 254) — Christian Izien, S, Rutgers
2023 NFL draft wide receiver projections: Rankings, stats, comps
2023 NFL draft edge rusher projections: Rankings, stats, comps
NFL draft's biggest boom-or-bust prospects, led by Anthony Richardson
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...