Giants news, 4/1: Joe Schoen, Saquon Barkley, Darren Waller, and more headlines

Bottom line: If Schoen wants to make a significant climb for a receiver — something more than the two-spot move the Eagles made in 2021 — it’s going to cost him a bunch.

As for the Eagles jumping from 12th to 10th, in order to get Smith, that cost them a third-rounder (84th overall). This year, the Giants’ lone third-rounder is 89th overall.

Schoen, Daboll back out on the scouting trail in TCU

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll, the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year, are in attendance at TCU Pro Day. They’re chatting it up with Horned Frogs HC Sonny Dykes, college football’s national coach of the year. pic.twitter.com/IKQ8vZXRw5 — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) March 30, 2023

Two weeks into free agency and one month out from the draft, ESPN.com’s Jordan Raanan answers three question about the Giants roster: What’s the latest on Odell Beckham Jr. and the WR position, will Saquon Barkley show up for offseason workouts and What will the Giants do at center and cornerback?

25. New York Giants: IOL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin.

"The Giants haven't featured a plus-starter at center since Weston Richburg," Thorn said. "Tippmann provides a major jolt of high-end traits to an otherwise mediocre interior group. The incoming rookie could also play guard if need be. Questions do exist about Tippmann's play strength, use of hands and overall sustaining skills, but his movement capabilities as a 6'6", 313-pound pivot can be a weapon the creative coaching staff in New York could weaponize right away."

25. New York Giants C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota. Beefing up the interior of the offensive line is critical to helping the recently extended Daniel Jones flourish as a franchise quarterback.

12. New York Giants (trade with HOU): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

In a deal to move up 13 spots, the Giants know there’s a run on top corners coming very soon, and they swap first-rounders with Houston (plus some later picks) to grab Gonzalez before Bill Belichick or Mike Tomlin. The 6 feet 1, 197-pounder, who began his career at Colorado, has ideal size and length. Gonzalez is a Freak athlete who ran a 4.38 at the combine, broad jumped 11-1 and vertical jumped 41 1/2 inches. He might not be quite as instinctive as Witherspoon but he’s much bigger, and in a division with A.J. Brown on the top team, that matters.

But for the Giants, who are looking to open things up on offense by adding a little more firepower, Waller’s skillset represents a new toy for head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to enjoy as they look to take the Giants offense to the next level.

Indeed, Waller’s versatility, when healthy, lends itself to all types of creative options for Daboll and Kafka. During his career, Waller spent 31.7% of his snaps in the slot, 23.1% out wide, and 44.6% inline, giving past teams options in the passing game.

This is another microcosm of fantasy football: The enthusiasm for a formerly great player in a new spot. Darren Waller was down to a 17% target per route run rate in 2022 with a decent .08 EPA per target and 5.8% receiving DVOA. He’s now moving to an even less pass-friendly New York Giants offense that also, by my estimates, has signed upwards of 58 slot receivers this offseason. And yet the expectation is that Waller should begin soaring up drafts after going around the 100 range simply because we know where he’ll play in 2023?

