Giants expected to attend Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout in Arizona

Odell Beckham Jr. will be holding a workout for NFL teams in Arizona, and the New York Giants will reportedly be in attendance. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan broke the news on Thursday evening:

Odell Beckham Jr. will be holding a workout for NFL teams on Friday in Arizona, per sources. A chance for him to show the league where he’s at physically after missing all of this last season with a torn ACL. The Giants are among the teams expected to attend. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 9, 2023

The former Giants’ star purportedly has an interest in returning to the Big Apple. He remains very close with several Giants from the 2022 team, and he offers a resolution to one of the Giants’ biggest issues currently plaguing their roster - star talent at the wide receiver position.

Of course, the best ability is availability, and Beckham Jr. has struggled with injuries over the last several seasons. He took the 2021 season off to rehab his torn ACL that was suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The upcoming workout will be the NFL’s first glimpse at the former Giants’ first-round selection.

We at Big Blue View explored the prospects of Beckham Jr. reuniting with the Giants earlier on Thursday.

The first step to possibly resigning Beckham Jr. is seeing him work out in person. It appears the Giants will be out in sunny Arizona to asses what the 30-year-old wide receiver still has left in his proverbial tank.