New York Giants get two compensatory picks, have 11 picks overall

We have expected for a while that the New York Giants would earn a pair of compensatory selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, and that became official on Thursday night.

The Giants will get a fifth-round compensatory pick that is 172nd overall and a seventh-round compensatory pick that will be 254th overall. The Giants will also have Kansas City’s third-round compensatory pick, which will be 100th overall, thanks to the Kadarius Toney trade.

The Giants lost four free agents who qualify for the compensatory formula — Lorenzo Cater, Keion Crossen, Evan Engram and Austin Johnson. They added two, Tyrod Taylor and Mark Glowinski. The signings cancelled out the losses of Carter and Johnson. The fifth-round pick is for the loss of Engram, and the seventh-round pick for the loss of Crossen.

The Giants picks are as follows:

Round 1 (No. 25)

Round 2 (No. 57)

Round 3 (No. 89)

Round 3 (No. 100 — compensatory via Kansas City)

Round 4 (No. 128)

Round 5 (No. 161)

Round 5 (No. 172 — compensatory)

Round 6 (No. 210)

Round 7 (No. 241 — via Baltimore)

Round 7 (No. 244)

Round 7 (No. 254 — compensatory)