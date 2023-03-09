Jarrad Davis re-signs with New York Giants

The New York Giants tried for weeks last season to pry Jarrad Davis away from the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, finally convincing the veteran linebacker to join them late in the season.

After signing in late December, Davis started the season finale and both of the Giants’ playoff games.

The Giants will get a full look at Davis in 2023. They made sure of that by announcing on Wednesday that Davis, a 2017 first-round pick by Detroit, has re-signed with the team. Davis had been set to become an unrestricted free agent.

In those three games with the Giants, Davis made 18 tackles, 11 of them solo. He had a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

The Giants re-made their linebacker group on the fly throughout the 2022 season. They ended up with Davis and Jaylon Smith, neither of whom was with the team when the season began, as playoff starters. Smith is also a pending free agent.