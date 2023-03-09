Giants news, 3/8: Jones, Schoen, salary cap, Darius Slayton, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV's Ed Valentine offers his analysis of the Daniel Jones deal:

Whether or not Jones and the Giants ever get to that promised land is to be determined. Right now, though, the deal plays as a win-win for the Giants and Jones. Jones gets paid. He gets to stay in the place he wanted to be, with the only NFL team he has played for. He gets to do that in 2023 without facing another prove-it season that would leave his future in doubt. The Giants get the quarterback they wanted, and they get some financial flexibility after avoiding using a tag that would have crippled their ability to upgrade the 2023 roster. They also get some wiggle room to extricate themselves from the contract a couple of years down the road should it not pan out. Now, we just wait to see if Schoen and Daboll are able to continue adding pieces around their quarterback, and how this all plays out over the next couple of seasons.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

According to Over the Cap, the two transactions reduced the team’s originally estimated $43,151,832 of cap space to $36,721,167 total, $33,567,128 of which is the effective cap space (what’s needed to remain within the Top 51 rule, which begins on March 15, the first day of the new league year).

The amount does not include the money they will save by cutting receiver Kenny Golladay, a possible reworking of defensive lineman Leonard Williams’ contract to lower his team-leading $32.26 million cap figure and a deal with a younger veteran such as Dexter Lawrence.

The impact outside free agents can have on this team: “At certain positions, I think they could have a major impact, depending on where we go and the price point. We can’t negotiate until Monday, so we’re not really certain where some of these players are going to be from a financial standpoint ... so we’ll be fiscally responsible with the moves we make and I think when you’re signing people from outside the building you have to make sure you’re right on the character and the medical. We’re going to do our research and I think we have some players targeted that will make impacts if the contract structure is right. If not, we have plan B, C and D if we need to go there.”

Darius Slayton has his quarterback’s back

The answer to this quandary is probably somewhere in the middle: Jones is a slightly-above-average starter who was limited by a perfect storm of coaching and injuries during his first few years, then was propelled by a perfect storm of coaching and easy opponents in 2022, with injuries once again obscuring his true ceiling and providing excuses for his shortcomings as a QB. He’s probably a little better than Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins and probably won’t ever sniff the realm of Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, or Lamar Jackson.

Did the New York Giants have to overpay quarterback Daniel Jones? No doubt about it, Rich Gannon says. But what choice did they have? The free-agent market isn’t strong at the position, and the Giants are a playoff-caliber team with Jones leading them.

Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano on the ramifications of Jones new contract:

What’s expected now is greatness. If he’s being paid like a top-10 quarterback, he has to play like one. Think of what his predecessor, Eli Manning, did back in 2011, just a few years after he signed his first big contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid players in the game. He went out and had his “elite” season, throwing for 4,933 yards and 29 touchdowns while carrying a flawed Giants team all the way to a second Super Bowl championship.

Shaun O’Hara breaks down Micah McFadden in the run game

25. New York Giants — USC WR Jordan Addison. The Giants will take the best available receiver here so they can help their $40 million-per-year QB a little more. Addison may be small (5-11, 173), but he's got 4.49 speed and knows how to get open, which Giants coach Brian Daboll loves. He had a huge sophomore season (100-1,593-17) before battling injuries last year.

New York Giants: LB David Long Jr.

The Giants can add to their young core and address a massive need by targeting David Long Jr. to man the middle of their defense. Long, 26 years old, is an aggressive linebacker who makes impact plays. He was fourth in run-defense grade among all inside linebackers graded by PFF and racked up 12 tackles for loss. He isn’t bad as a blitzer, either, racking up a 23.8 pressure percentage.

The team’s quarterback depth chart shrunk with third-stringer Davis Webb deciding to retire and take the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach job. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor is signed through the 2023 season, leaving the future of the position behind the starter a little murky.

Among the late round targets could be Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Fresno State’s Jake Haener, BYU’s Jaren Hall and Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell.

“I think now, I’m a big ‘Seinfeld’ fan, so I think a Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David ... something in that realm would be pretty cool,” Eli told the TMZ Sports TV show at his Easter event with The Children’s Places. Eli admits he never thought he’d be able to land a former president ... adding, “I’d never imagine when I retired from playing football I’d ever interview Barack Obama for a segment while watching a football game at the same time. That kind of blew my mind.”

