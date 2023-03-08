 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley reaction

It’s a new ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast

On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio react to the New York Giants decisions to sign quarterback Daniel Jones long-term and place the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

You can also watch the episode on our YouTube channel.

