Giants news, 3/8: Daniel Jones signed, Saquon Barkley tagged, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Daniel Jones, Giants agree to long-term deal; team uses tag on Barkley

The New York Giants and Daniel Jones have reached a long-term contract that will prevent the Giants from having to use the franchise tag to keep the quarterback off the free agent market.

Having gotten a deal done with Jones, the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. The 2023 running back franchise tag is $10.1 million.

So while the Giants are better off keeping their guy and the Vikings are betting off keeping theirs, Jones’s overall game better fits today’s NFL, where the best quarterbacks can run the play that’s called, and can make chicken salad on the fly when the play that’s called goes to hell. Maybe that’s why Jones is looking for more than $45 million per year. Even if he won’t get it, the request isn’t all that ridiculous, given where the game and the market are going.

A review of Evan Neal’s rookie year

Bijan Robinson might become the highest running back selected since Saquon Barkley, but it begs the question: When will the NFL see another top-five (or even top-10) running back? Is Barkley the last for a decade? Longer?

Giants get: TE Darren Waller Raiders get: 2023 third-round pick

Assuming Daniel Jones is back in New York, the Giants figure to prioritize downfield weapons for the young QB. And with the veteran WR market lacking star power, GM Joe Schoen could opt to reallocate some of their excess cap space to the TE spot, where Waller has peaked as one of the game’s best. Availability has been an issue for the former Pro Bowler recently, hence Vegas’ reported willingness to deal the veteran as it rebuilds post-Derek Carr. But New York can afford to use one of its two third-rounders to give Jones easily the most talented safety valve of his career.

