Giants news, 3/8: Daniel Jones signed, Saquon Barkley tagged, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Daniel Jones, Giants agree to long-term deal; team uses tag on Barkley
The New York Giants and Daniel Jones have reached a long-term contract that will prevent the Giants from having to use the franchise tag to keep the quarterback off the free agent market.
Having gotten a deal done with Jones, the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. The 2023 running back franchise tag is $10.1 million.
- Giants use franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley
- The NFL world reacts to Daniel Jones’ payday
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Todd McShay gives Giants Zay Flowers in post-combine mock
- Dane Brugler post-combine mock draft: Jordan Addison to the Giants
- Should Giants pursue newly-released LB Eric Kendricks?
- Are high-end free agents worth the cost?
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Andrew Vorhees, iOL, USC
Which quarterback would you prefer, Daniel Jones or Kirk Cousins? | ProFootballTalk
PFT's Mike Florio
So while the Giants are better off keeping their guy and the Vikings are betting off keeping theirs, Jones’s overall game better fits today’s NFL, where the best quarterbacks can run the play that’s called, and can make chicken salad on the fly when the play that’s called goes to hell.
Maybe that’s why Jones is looking for more than $45 million per year. Even if he won’t get it, the request isn’t all that ridiculous, given where the game and the market are going.
A review of Evan Neal’s rookie year
Breaking down rookie Evan Neal's game tape— GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) March 6, 2023
Watch: https://t.co/JYnydZmG2A pic.twitter.com/Z3uSgooyGT
Is Bijan Robinson worth Saquon Barkley status in NFL Draft? | New York Post
Bijan Robinson might become the highest running back selected since Saquon Barkley, but it begs the question: When will the NFL see another top-five (or even top-10) running back? Is Barkley the last for a decade? Longer?
2023 NFL trades that should happen | CBSSports.com
Giants get: TE Darren Waller Raiders get: 2023 third-round pick
Assuming Daniel Jones is back in New York, the Giants figure to prioritize downfield weapons for the young QB. And with the veteran WR market lacking star power, GM Joe Schoen could opt to reallocate some of their excess cap space to the TE spot, where Waller has peaked as one of the game’s best. Availability has been an issue for the former Pro Bowler recently, hence Vegas’ reported willingness to deal the veteran as it rebuilds post-Derek Carr. But New York can afford to use one of its two third-rounders to give Jones easily the most talented safety valve of his career.
