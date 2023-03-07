The NFL world reacts to Daniel Jones’ payday

After weeks of speculation, the New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones agreed to a contract extension worth $160M total over the next four seasons. The deal was completed within just minutes of the NFL’s deadline for teams to assign its franchise tag, which the Giants will now use on Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, keeping the Giants’ deadly offensive tandem together for the 2023 campaign. Barkley took to Twitter shortly after Jones’ contract was finalized, sharing his elation:

On Twitter, no one has been a bigger driver of the Daniel Jones hype train than wide receiver Darius Slayton. With Jones’ extension now official, it’s not surprising that Slayton was there again to hype him up:

While many may be quick to question the value of Jones’ new extension, strong safety Tony Jefferson knows the value of a franchise quarterback. With so many talented passers in the NFL, Jefferson is happy to know Big Blue has theirs locked up:

100% that’s why when you realize you have the QB of the future you handle that immediately. No franchise tags, the price is only going to go up each year. This a QB driven league https://t.co/qjByPIEJ4b — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) March 7, 2023

Outside of the Giants roster, others weighed in on the large extension. While the $160M price tag may seem steep, the consensus appears to be that the Giants actually came away with a steal, especially with the foundation laid by head coach Brian Daboll:

I don’t get why people think giving Daniel Jones 40 M is outrageous. He got no coaching his first 3 years and two different systems. What Daboll did in his first year with Jones is only scratching the surface of what this player can be — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) March 7, 2023

Look, adding a WR1 to help Daniel Jones, and Saquon Barkley is objectively a GREAT thing...



Keeping the band in tact is good for team morale, good for consistency and good for the coaching staff to maintain 2 leaders.



I'm happy, for now! — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) March 7, 2023

This all reminds me of a conversation with a team source over the summer. He said that if Daniel Jones balled out they would have the franchise tag or a big long-term deal as options. They said that would be a good problem.



A good problem that cost them $40M per year. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 7, 2023

Finally, there was perhaps no greater endorsement for Jones’ extension on Tuesday afternoon than that of Eli Manning. A man who knows a thing (or two) about winning in the Big Apple, it’s safe to say he approves of the deal: