 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The NFL world reacts to Daniel Jones’ payday

A lot of excitement today for the Giants

By Teddy.Gutkin
/ new
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After weeks of speculation, the New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones agreed to a contract extension worth $160M total over the next four seasons. The deal was completed within just minutes of the NFL’s deadline for teams to assign its franchise tag, which the Giants will now use on Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, keeping the Giants’ deadly offensive tandem together for the 2023 campaign. Barkley took to Twitter shortly after Jones’ contract was finalized, sharing his elation:

On Twitter, no one has been a bigger driver of the Daniel Jones hype train than wide receiver Darius Slayton. With Jones’ extension now official, it’s not surprising that Slayton was there again to hype him up:

While many may be quick to question the value of Jones’ new extension, strong safety Tony Jefferson knows the value of a franchise quarterback. With so many talented passers in the NFL, Jefferson is happy to know Big Blue has theirs locked up:

Outside of the Giants roster, others weighed in on the large extension. While the $160M price tag may seem steep, the consensus appears to be that the Giants actually came away with a steal, especially with the foundation laid by head coach Brian Daboll:

Finally, there was perhaps no greater endorsement for Jones’ extension on Tuesday afternoon than that of Eli Manning. A man who knows a thing (or two) about winning in the Big Apple, it’s safe to say he approves of the deal:

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...