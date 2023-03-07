Giants news, 3/7: Franchise tag deadline, coaching staff, Tony Jefferson, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

As negotiations between the Giants and Daniel Jones camp continued, the made official several changes to Brian Daboll’s 2023 coaching staff.

Jeff Nixon is the team’s new running backs coach, a role he held under Daboll when he was the Miami Dolphins’ offensive coordinator.

Chris Smith is the new assistant offensive line coach after six seasons at Holy Cross, the last being the offensive coordinator in 2022 after previously serving as the offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and recruiting coordinator. Sparano.

Stephen Thomas is a new assistant special teams coach after spending the previous four seasons as the Detroit Lions’ defensive quality control coach.

Three internal promotions were made—Michael Treier to safeties coach after being the assistant defensive backs coach in 2021-22; Christian Jones is now the assistant quarterbacks coach and Angela Baker, the Giants’ inaugural recipient of the Rosie Brown Minority Coaching Fellowship, is now an offensive assistant.

And the team made official that Christian Daboll, a student coach the past four seasons at Alabama and Penn State as well as the son of the head coach, has been hired as an offensive assistant.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Jones’ new agents from Athletes First are traveling to New Jersey on Monday to meet in person with Giants general manager Joe Schoen, according to NFL Network. They’ll continue long-term contract talks that heated up last week in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine — but ultimately resulted in no deal. Tuesday at 4 p.m. is the franchise tag deadline. If the Giants and Jones don’t have a deal by then, he will be tagged for $32.416 million — which would prevent Schoen from using the $10.091 million tag on Barkley, who also is a pending free agent. Teams can use only one tag per offseason.

Taking a bigger picture of how a Daniel Jones contract affects the rest of the team's offseason plans

Danny Dimes is looking for a lot of dollars



Where do things stand between Jones and the Giants and how will those negotiations impact other moves NYG wants to make?



: @MySportsUpdate x @wingoz pic.twitter.com/ad8fwZouMI — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 6, 2023

The QB dominoes should start falling this week. Best guesses from my GM crowd-sourcing: Derek Carr to the Saints, Aaron Rodgers no one knows, truly (but I’m guessing Jets), Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones franchised, Jimmy Garoppolo being the beneficiary of some QB uncertainty sometime in March.

Giants free agent look to make a switch to linebacker from safety

NFL Draft 2023: Who will Giants, Jets, Eagles take? Latest 1st-round mock | NJ.com

26. Giants CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State. Plenty of receivers already off the board, so the Giants get some secondary help.

With the 2023 NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, the focus now turns towards the next step in the pre-draft process - the pro day circuit. Giants.com published a list of confirmed college pro days in the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft, along with prospects that land in Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 prospects.

Around the league

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Stock up, stock down for every position | PFF

Saints signing Derek Carr to deal worth reported $150M over four years | CBSSports.com

Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to new three-year contract worth $105 million | NFL.com

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley fully reinstated following suspension for violating NFL’s gambling policy | NFL.com

Cowboys Franchise Tag RB Tony Pollard, Dalton Schultz to Become FA | The 33rd Team

Sources - Rams to release LB Leonard Floyd if no trade | ESPN.com

Vikings releasing former All-Pro LB Eric Kendricks after eight seasons | CBSSports.com

Rams give veteran WR Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade | NFL.com

Titans plan to wear Oilers throwback uniforms for a home game this season | ProFootballTalk

