Giants news, 3/6: Daniel Jones, addition to coaching staff, more headlines

Daniel Jones’ agents leaving Indianapolis without a deal done does not mean that negotiations can’t or won’t continue until Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET franchise tag deadline. BBV’s Ed Valentine opines thats if a week of daily face-to-face meetings did not result in a deal, though, it is difficult to see how a day or two of text messages, FaceTime or Zoom calls will accomplish that.

Schoen has been clear that he will not allow Jones to reach free agency and that he will use the tag to keep him. Schoen added, though, that both sides understand the tag is not the ideal outcome as it would restrict the Giants’ ability to try and strengthen the roster in free agency.

“That’s something everybody realizes,” Schoen said at the combine last week. “If you have to franchise Daniel I don’t think that’s best for the organization and I don’t think it’s best for Daniel, especially as we try to build the team around him and questions about receiver, other positions on the other side of the ball where we may need depth. It does hurt you a little bit in terms of the team-building process but we’re prepared if that’s the scenario we’re faced with we have a Plan B and we’ll try to execute that as best we can.”

Here is what one capologist said a possible deal for Jones could look like:

What a 5 year, $200M contract for QB Daniel Jones & the #Giants might look like, including:



▪️ $85M guaranteed at sign

▪️ $50M signing bonus

▪️ $120M thru 2025 (gtd by 2024)



Cap Hits:

23: $12.5M

24: $42.5M

25: $45M

26: $50M

27: $50M pic.twitter.com/NbeCjAG2i4 — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 4, 2023

The New York Giants reportedly plan to hire Holy Cross offensive coordinator Chris Smith as their new assistant offensive line coach. Smith would replace Tony Sparano, Jr, who joined the Colts as their offensive line coach.

Smith just completed his first season as offensive coordinator for the Crusaders, with whom he’s been for six seasons. He previously served as the offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and recruiting coordinator.

Dan Campbell, Lions head coach on his former boss Daboll, who hired him to the Miami’s staff when he was offensive coordinator.

“He’s the best. Very, very bright. Look, I’m not shocked, to be honest with you. I thought what he did with that team, knowing where they were at from a talent level, they shorten those games, they play pretty good defense. (Defensive coordinator) Wink (Martindale) ran a real good scheme, but I thought that their ability to put the ball in the hands of (Saquon) Barkley, they get to a certain point in the game, you’re not getting that ball back. And that’s really a credit to knowing what he had on the roster. I thought they used all three phases. That’s the best Daniel Jones has played, just from afar that I’ve seen. I think he’s been around a lot of really good coaches and he’s learned. It was impressive, man. I think they got a winner over there in him.”

Webb had that same gravitas when he was in the NFL, even as a young player. Tony Racioppi, a private quarterback instructor who worked with Webb throughout his NFL career, said that by his second year in the league, Webb was bringing his team’s rookie skill position players to their workouts in New Jersey to help teach them the playbook. When Webb followed Daboll from Buffalo to the Giants last offseason, Racioppi said Webb’s understanding of the offense, at least initially, outpaced that of some of the team’s new coaches. That made him a valuable resource for teammates trying to grasp Daboll’s scheme.

Ian O’Connor writes:

The exploding quarterback market has put Jones in position to make a killing. He can make that killing and help the team put championship-level talent around him, and now Jones needs to do both. He needs to give a little on his demands and reach a multi-year deal that gives the Giants the cap space needed to sign some real receivers and other assorted ballers on both sides of the ball. Tom Brady signed multiple team-friendly contracts in New England to advance his cause of winning as many titles as possible. Despite the mind-boggling contract numbers at the time (a 10-year, $450 million extension for a total commitment of 12 years and $503 million), Mahomes actually did the Chiefs a huge cap-relief favor in their bid to keep surrounding him with winners over the long haul.

