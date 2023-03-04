Giants news, 3/4: Latest on Daniel Jones contract negotiations

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Latest on Daniel Jones

Looks like you had better get used to the idea of Daniel Jones making $40 million or more annually — if he and the Giants can work out a deal before Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline.

Have heard in recent days there has been progress between Daniel Jones and the #Giants. Getting something done by Tuesday doesn’t seem unreasonable. It sounds as if there will be a four at the front of the annual salary. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 3, 2023

Here is more revealing reporting from Ryan Dunleavy and Ian O’Connor:

This backs up figures I shared earlier in the week.



To recap, Jones’ camp shared $45M/year ask with #Giants BEFORE agent change. Then switch. That’s why I said talks got off to rough start. #nyg were surprised he started there. Then $48M/year point. but lots of progress made https://t.co/D2WScU0MTc — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) March 3, 2023

There is also this from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post:

General manager Joe Schoen has not played coy at all, stating unequivocally he will put the tag on Jones on Tuesday if a contract agreement is not reached. And yes, the Giants can then negotiate with Jones all the way up until July 17. By that time, the two sides must have a multi-year agreement in place or else the player must play on a one-year deal in 2023. The thinking by the Giants this time around, though, is that if a contract with Jones is not worked out by Tuesday there is no reason to believe it will get done at all. “If it doesn’t get done by the seventh it’s probably not going to get done,’’ a Giants source told the Post. If it does not get done by Tuesday, Jones goes on the books for the $32.4 million tag price for quarterbacks and the leverage shifts to the Giants. Jones’ camp has to know that. The Giants will move on with their business, absorbing the $32.4 million salary cap hit — it would be less than half of that on a five-year deal — and that business could include parting ways with Saquon Barkley and shopping the bargain bin for offensive help for Jones. That is why both sides want something to happen in the next few days.

Why players love Brian Daboll

Yes, Daboll loves to FaceTime.

Just in case you wondered why guys like playing for Dabs. #Culture https://t.co/bTfU6g1KFL — Pete Guelli (@PeteGuelli) March 3, 2023

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

John Schmeelk and Paul Dottino sit down with ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Where could Barkley land if the Giants let him reach free agency?

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio