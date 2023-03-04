2023 NFL combine workouts - QB, TE and WR: TV, time, and players to watch

Today might be the most anticipated day of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Today the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends will work out.

All of the top quarterbacks — save Alabama’s Bryce Young — will throw today, which is always appreciated by scouts and the NFL’s PR department. We also have an expansive list of wide receivers, 50 in total, working out as well. The New York Giants are expected to be keenly interested in this year’s wide receiving class as they look to rebuild the unit almost from scratch for 2023 and beyond.

This year also boasts a relatively deep class of tight ends, several of whom could interest the Giants early in the draft.

How to watch

TV Channel: NFL Network, NFL.com and NFL+ (streaming)

Time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Fans who subscribe to NFL+ can also get live coverage of on-field drills.

Players the Giants should be watching

Jalin Hyatt (WR, Tennessee)

Hyatt was named the best receiver in the country as the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award Winner (the first in Tennessee history), and was the first unanimous All-American since Eric Berry in 2009. Hyatt executed what he was asked to well at Tennessee and isn’t just a raw speedster, but athleticism is the name of his game. He’s expected to be one of the receivers who paces the field today, and any team that needs explosive playmakers will probably be watching closely

Honorable mention to TCU’s Quentin Johnston here as well. He might have the best combination of size and athleticism of any receiver in this draft.

Rashee Rice (WR, SMU)

If the Giants aren’t able to nab a receiver in the first round, Rice could appeal to them in the second round. Rice has a great combination of size and athleticism, as well as natural ball skills and great production at SMU. He’ll probably need to develop as a technician in an NFL offense, but that’s not what the Combine is about. This is a chance for him to show off his tools as an athlete, and those are impressive.

Dalton Kincaid (TE, Utah)

It could work out that the top receiving prospects are off the board when the Giants pick in the first round. If so, they could look to the tight end position, similar to how Jason Kelce is used in Kansas City. Kincaid is probably the best pure receiving tight end in this draft class, and is a fantastic athlete. The former basketball player is fast and fluid in the open field, as well as a natural catcher of the ball. How he performs in the blocking drills will be interesting to see, but his appeal will be as a receiving weapon.

Workout we want to see the most

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio State)

Smith-Njigba was widely regarded as the top receiving prospect in the 2023 draft class prior to the start of the 2022 season. He had an incredible break-out campaign in 2021 and emerged as C.J. Stroud’s top target despite the presence of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Unfortunately, he struggled with lingering injuries throughout all of 2022 which limited to just 5 catches in 3 games for 43 yards on the season. His 2021 season was so good that his draft stock has largely endured his 2022 struggles, but his workout will be one of the most closely watched of the week.

Trey Palmer (WR, Nebraska)

If the Giants are paying attention to Hyatt for a weapon to stretch the field, then they should probably be watching Palmer as well. He has legitimate track speed and will likely be one of the two or three fastest athletes at any position in this year. Palmer is truly explosive, and he should have one of the more fun workouts we see today.

Anthony Richardson (QB, Florida)

There might be no bigger “Boom or Bust” prospect in this year’s draft than Richardson. His upside is absolutely plain to see. He has fantastic size for the position, elite arm strength, and fantastic athleticism. Of course, he is also incredibly raw and inconsistent as a quarterback. He could be the next Josh Allen or Cam Newton, or his upside could make him a “coach killer” if he never realizes it.

But the on-field portion of the combine is almost custom made for a player like Richardson to put on a show.

Who needs a big day?

Kayshon Boutte (WR, LSU)

Boutte was considered one of top two receiving prospects in this draft class a year ago (along with Jaxon Smith-Njigba). He was praised for his dynamic athleticism and burst onto the scene as a true freshman by breaking the SEC’s single-game receiving record. However, Boutte was never able to build upon his flashes as a receiver and take the next step so many expected. He needs to use this opportunity to remind evaluators just what he brings to the table and that he can be an electric presence on the field.

Cedric Tillman (WR, Tennessee)

Tillman is in a similar situation as Smith-Njigba. He was expected to be one of the top receiving prospects in this draft class after a break-out 2021 campaign, but had his 2022 season upset by injuries. Tillman is one of the natural “X” receivers in this class, with a big catch radius and surprising body control and fluidity for his size. Considering how few “big” receivers there are in this draft class, strong workout could vault him back into the conversation as a potential first round pick.

Hendon Hooker (QB, Tennessee)

Hooker won’t be on the field as he recovers from his Nov. 19th ACL tear, but the Scouting Combine will still be huge for his draft stock. The medical exam portion of the combine doesn’t get nearly as much attention as the on-field workouts, but its arguably more important. Hooker’s draft

Hooker’s interviews will also be vitally important. Hooker reportedly impressed scouts with his maturity and football IQ in interviews at the Senior Bowl, and this is a chance for him to build upon that. Hooker reportedly met “extensively” with the Giants, Cowboys, Panthers, Raiders, and Saints at the Senior Bowl.

Small schooler to watch out for

Andrei Iosivas (WR, Princeton)

Iosivas reportedly caught Joe Schoen’s eye during the season. He has prototypical size for the position (albeit with small hands), and is expected to test well. Iosivas has to overcome concerns regarding his level of competition and ability to adjust to NFL offensive and defensive schemes. However, a strong workout will certainly put him on more people’s radar.

Tucker Kraft (TE, South Dakota State)

Kraft is hardly a “hidden gem” in this year’s draft class. The South Dakota State Jackrabbit is regarded as being one of the most well-rounded tight ends in the draft. He’s has smooth athleticism, great size and play strength, is an adequate blocker, and has obvious receiving upside. We should expect to see plenty of him in highlights from the day’s workouts.

Jalen Wayne (WR, South Alabama)

Wayne is an off-the-radar receiving prospect who could wind up being an undrafted free agent. However, he has an intriguing blend of size, route running savvy, and vertical receiving ability.

