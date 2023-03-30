Giants news, 3/30: Daboll, Mara, jersey number, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

While in Arizona this week, head coach Brian Daboll offered insight the advantages of a years under the belt for the coaches that includes a full offseason. Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale are both back after interviewing for head coaching vacancies around the league.

“When you first come in, and I can only talk about last year for a minute, no one knew anything about how we even operated as a coaching staff, our personalities, let alone the playbook where you’re starting with day one, page one of the playbook,” Daboll said. “You can move on from that a little bit ... I think that helps based on learning, processing, those types of things.

The coaching staff will also have a better handle on their NFC East opponents, something the Giants struggled with last year. New York went 1-4-1 in divisional matchups and ended up as the No. 6 seed in the playoffs after a 7-2 start to the year.

“You’re with each other for a year,” Daboll said. “I do know that you can draw on experiences that you’ve had, good and bad, ‘Hey, remember when we did this Week 4 last year? Maybe we should tweak this here.’ There’s just some kind of language that you have that you maybe didn’t have starting out, but the biggest thing is getting better as a staff, getting better as players. That’s really what’s going to matter the most.”

“I am adamantly opposed to that,” Mara said Tuesday in the lobby of the Arizona Biltmore, where the NFL meetings are being held. “Flexible scheduling, as it is, is really inconsiderate to our season-ticket holders and the people who fill our stadiums every week. People have gotten used to going from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night [when a game is flexed]. That doesn’t mean that they like it. This year, we can be flexed to Monday night, which I think is really inconsiderate to our ticket holders. “But to flex a game back to Thursday night, to me, is just abusive and I am adamantly opposed to it.”

The Giants and Jets will play on a new synthetic field this season—monofilament turf—at MetLife Stadium, but the co-owner of the Giants hopes that is not a permanent solution.

“I foresee a day, my hope is we can get to a day at some point in the future when we can have a grass field that we’re able to maintain with two different teams and all the other events we have,” John Mara said Tuesday at the NFL meetings. “I think we can get there at some point, Maybe it’s a hybrid product or something."

MetLife Stadium will have to get a grass field installed when it hosts the 2026 World Cup.

The wide receiver and recent free-agent acquisition will wear No. 0 to start his Giants tenure. On Tuesday, the NFL passed a proposal that allows for more flexibility in assigning jersey numbers. Except for offensive and defensive linemen, players can now wear the number zero.

The Giants also announced jersey numbers of three other newcomers. Tight end Darren Waller, who came over in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, will wear No. 12, safety Bobby McCain will have No. 21, and linebacker Bobby Okereke will sport No. 58. The latter number was previously worn by long snapper and special teams co-captain Casey Kreiter, who will now take No. 59.

Joe Schoen is at the Arizona Biltmore for his second NFL owners’ meetings as the New York Giants’ front office leader.

Lawrence Tynes will be on stage the second night of the NFL Draft for the Giants

Kansas City is on a roll - and hosting the NFL draft this April is just one more example of our city's strength and momentum. For me, it is a professional thrill to be announcing the @Giants selection of our 2nd round draft pick. It's a dream combination to stand in my hometown… pic.twitter.com/Nvlk0InBH6 — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) March 29, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles: +110 (48%)

Dallas Cowboys: +175 (36%)

New York Giants: +500 (17%)

Washington Commanders: +1000 (9%)

Despite a number of departures in free agency, the Eagles remain the favorites to win this division. The Giants look to be a considerable value at +500. Some bettors may overlook them due to the lukewarm reception of the Daniel Jones extension, but further time in Brian Daboll’s system can only help with Jones’ production and development. The Giants do need to address some holes in the draft, namely receiver, which could further shorten their odds.

FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano offers his first look at how the Giants’ 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft might go:

1. First round, 25th overall: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2. Second Round, 57th overall: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson

3. Third round, 89th overall: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

4. Fourth round, 128th overall: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker

5. Fifth round, 160th overall: Michigan DE Mike Morris

6. Fifth round, 172nd overall: Tulane LB Dorian Williams

7. Sixth round, 209th overall (from Kansas City): Oklahoma DT Jalen Redmond

8. Seventh round, 240th overall (from Baltimore): Kentucky G Tashawn Manning

9. Seventh round, 243rd overall: Baylor OT Connor Galvin

10. Seventh round, 254th overall: Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor

