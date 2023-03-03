Mock draft tracker, 6.0: As usual, wide receiver is the focus for Giants

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen might protest, but mock drafters remain focused on the wide receiver position with pick No. 25 in Round 1 for the Giants.
In this mock draft tracker, our sixth of this draft cycle, 24 of 47 mock drafts (51.1 percent) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State was the selection in nine mock drafts (19.1 percent). Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee and Zay Flowers of Boston College were each chosen in five mocks (10.6 percent).
Schoen was insistent on Tuesday that the Giants have a lot more to do than add a wide receiver.
“I know receiver keeps coming up,” Schoen said. “We still have a lot of needs. I’m still taking the best player available wherever we are and we’ll continue to look, we’ll continue to build.
“We’ll be patient. When the value matches up to where we think the player is we’ll try to make the sound decisions and continue to build.”
The GM did offer a hint about what coach Brian Daboll is looking for at wide receiver.
“Dabs is great about that. Again, he wants guys who can separate. If you can separate, no matter how tall, short, wide, if you can separate, we’ll find a way to use them within the offense whether it’s outside, inside or slot,” Schoen said. “That’s one of the unique skills that Daboll has is taking the players and the skill set that he has and developing the offense around their skill set.”
2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|3/1
|CBS (Trapasso)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|2/28
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/28
|USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|2/28
|The Athletic (Baumgardner)
|Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
|2/28
|CBS (Stackpole)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|2/27
|Sharp Football (McCrystal)
|Calijay Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|2/27
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
|2/27
|Draft Network (Parson)
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|2/27
|Pro Football Network (Sikkema)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|2/27
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|2/25
|CBS (Wilson)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/25
|NY Post (Serby)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|2/25
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/24
|Pro Football Network (Hasan)
|Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
|2/24
|Tankathon
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|2/24
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|2/24
|Yahoo Sports (McDonald)
|Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
|2/23
|CBS (Edwards)
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|2/23
|DraftWire (Easterling)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/23
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|2/23
|The Athletic (Staff)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|2/23
|DraftTek
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/21
|Pro Football Network (Pauline)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|2/21
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|2/20
|33rd Team
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/20
|USA Today (Davis)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/17
|Pro Football Network (Platte)
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|2/17
|RealGM (Risdon)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/17
|NFL Draft Buzz (Sells)
|B.J. Ojulari (Edge)
|2/17
|Player Profiler (Carpentier)
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|2/15
|ESPN (McShay)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/15
|San Diego Union Tribune
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|2/14
|NFL Draft Blitz (Vogel)
|Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
|2/14
|Football Outsiders (Robinson)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|2/14
|College Football News
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/13
|FOX Sports (McIntyre)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/13
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
|2/13
|Pro Football Focus (Renner)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/13
|The Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|2/13
|SB Nation (Acosta)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|2/13
|Cover 1 (Brown)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|2/13
|Bleacher Report (Staff)
|Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
|2/12
|Draft Network (Weissman)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/10
|NFL.com (Frelund)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/9
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
|2/8
|The Athletic (Lee)
|Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
|2/7
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
Loading comments...