Mock draft tracker, 6.0: As usual, wide receiver is the focus for Giants

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen might protest, but mock drafters remain focused on the wide receiver position with pick No. 25 in Round 1 for the Giants.

In this mock draft tracker, our sixth of this draft cycle, 24 of 47 mock drafts (51.1 percent) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State was the selection in nine mock drafts (19.1 percent). Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee and Zay Flowers of Boston College were each chosen in five mocks (10.6 percent).

Schoen was insistent on Tuesday that the Giants have a lot more to do than add a wide receiver.

“I know receiver keeps coming up,” Schoen said. “We still have a lot of needs. I’m still taking the best player available wherever we are and we’ll continue to look, we’ll continue to build.

“We’ll be patient. When the value matches up to where we think the player is we’ll try to make the sound decisions and continue to build.”

The GM did offer a hint about what coach Brian Daboll is looking for at wide receiver.

“Dabs is great about that. Again, he wants guys who can separate. If you can separate, no matter how tall, short, wide, if you can separate, we’ll find a way to use them within the offense whether it’s outside, inside or slot,” Schoen said. “That’s one of the unique skills that Daboll has is taking the players and the skill set that he has and developing the offense around their skill set.”

