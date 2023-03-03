Giants news, 3/3: Chris Simms, Jalen Ramsey, Jon Feliciano, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Exclusive: Giants’ QB Daniel Jones has ‘a total believer’ in Chris Simms
Daniel Jones has won over a nation media member who has first hand knowledge of what it takes to be a successful quarterback for the New York Giants — NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms.
“I’m a believer is Daniel Jones,” said Simms, son of Giants legendary quarterback Phil Simms. “I was not a guy that loved him coming out in the draft, but the more and more I’ve seen of him as a player, seeing him in person, seeing how he handles himself I am a total believer.
Listen to the full Chris Simms interview here.
From Big Blue View
- Giants, Daniel Jones reaching crunch time in contract talks
- South Carolina CB Darius Rush continuing to prove doubters wrong
- Iowa’s Jack Campbell offers unique description of what it means to play linebacker
- Can veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi bolster the Giants’ depth issues up front?
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Zacch Pickens, iDL, South Carolina
Other Giant observations
Jalen Ramsey trade fits: Lions, Giants, Jags headline favorite landing spots | NFL.com
Adam Schein has the Giants as only the Detroit Lions as the best fits to land the Rams cornerback.
According to Over The Cap, the Giants currently have the fourth-most cap space in the NFL at just under $47 million. A portion of that grand sum could go to QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley, though I wouldn't overpay for either. I would go after Ramsey, a stud cover man who'd give the G-Men swagger. His play and attitude would go over brilliantly in New York. And I think the versatile playmaker would flourish under aggressive defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
NFL Combine Notebook: Xavier McKinney helped pave way for Alabama DBs | Giants.com
Alabama prospects Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams recall McKinney's leadership during their time in Tuscaloosa.
2022 NFL season's best pass-blocking running backs | PFF
The Giants Saquon Barkley received the top pass-blocking grade for running backs from PFF, allowing just six pressures in 83 pass-blocking snaps.
The Top 100 NFL Free Agents of 2023 | The Ringer
The Ringer had four Giants in their top 100: Daniel Jones at 3, Saquon Barkley at 17, Darius Slayton at 53, and Julian Love at 74.
Sneakerhead Sterling Shepard has over 300 pairs of kicks
Shep's sneaker collection is insane @sterl_shep3 pic.twitter.com/ZwmF4ygyzP— New York Giants (@Giants) March 1, 2023
Mongo's Revival - by Tyler Dunne | Go Long
Jon Feliciano learned to love football again last season. He wants to remain a Giant and he knows he embodies the "competitive stamina" Brian Daboll seeks... even if it ruffles feathers in Buffalo.
Giants scout Jeremiah Davis received 2023 C.O. Brocato Memorial Award | USAToday.com
New York Giants executive scout Jeremiah Davis has been awarded the 2023 C.O. Brocato Memorial Award at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.
The Brocato Award honors the “distinguished pro football evaluator who has dedicated a lifetime of service to the scouting community.” Davis has worked in the Giants organization since 1988 and has been a full-time scout since 1990. This will be his 15th year as an executive scout.
Around the league
Jaguars expected to place franchise tag on TE Evan Engram | NFL.com
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasts ex-Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore | NJ.com
Jalen Carter returns to NFL scouting combine after arrest | ESPN.com
Calijah Kancey runs fastest 40 ever for a defensive tackle at the Scouting Combine | ProFootballTalk
Ravens' Rashod Bateman apologizes for slamming GM | CBSSports.com
Referee Jerome Boger retires from the NFL | ProFootballTalk
Saints' Kamara pleads not guilty to 2022 incident in Las Vegas | CBSSports.com
Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson dead at 86 | NFL.com
