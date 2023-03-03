Giants news, 3/3: Chris Simms, Jalen Ramsey, Jon Feliciano, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Daniel Jones has won over a nation media member who has first hand knowledge of what it takes to be a successful quarterback for the New York Giants — NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms.

“I’m a believer is Daniel Jones,” said Simms, son of Giants legendary quarterback Phil Simms. “I was not a guy that loved him coming out in the draft, but the more and more I’ve seen of him as a player, seeing him in person, seeing how he handles himself I am a total believer.

Adam Schein has the Giants as only the Detroit Lions as the best fits to land the Rams cornerback.

According to Over The Cap, the Giants currently have the fourth-most cap space in the NFL at just under $47 million. A portion of that grand sum could go to QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley, though I wouldn't overpay for either. I would go after Ramsey, a stud cover man who'd give the G-Men swagger. His play and attitude would go over brilliantly in New York. And I think the versatile playmaker would flourish under aggressive defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Alabama prospects Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams recall McKinney's leadership during their time in Tuscaloosa.

The Giants Saquon Barkley received the top pass-blocking grade for running backs from PFF, allowing just six pressures in 83 pass-blocking snaps.

The Ringer had four Giants in their top 100: Daniel Jones at 3, Saquon Barkley at 17, Darius Slayton at 53, and Julian Love at 74.

Sneakerhead Sterling Shepard has over 300 pairs of kicks

Jon Feliciano learned to love football again last season. He wants to remain a Giant and he knows he embodies the "competitive stamina" Brian Daboll seeks... even if it ruffles feathers in Buffalo.

New York Giants executive scout Jeremiah Davis has been awarded the 2023 C.O. Brocato Memorial Award at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

The Brocato Award honors the “distinguished pro football evaluator who has dedicated a lifetime of service to the scouting community.” Davis has worked in the Giants organization since 1988 and has been a full-time scout since 1990. This will be his 15th year as an executive scout.

