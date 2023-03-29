Giants news, 3/29: Schoen on both lines, new rules, Daboll, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Getting past the Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham, Jr. headlines, Joe Schoen addressed two other key areas for the Giants: both lines.

Schoen seems content to eat Williams’ massive cap hit — much the same as he was with Kenny Golladay a year ago.

“If his cap number is high, his cash, if he doesn’t miss any games, I don’t think it’s out of whack,” Schoen said. “We’ll try to figure it out. But to go to one of your better players and say, ‘Take a pay cut,’ and you don’t have any leverage, we’re probably not going to. We like Leonard. We haven’t had any conversations with him. I know he made that comment (about taking a pay cut). We kind of joke about it, but we haven’t approached him about anything.”

As for the offensive line, the Giants expect that their tackle positions are set for the foreseeable future. Now the need is to address tge middle, with Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates leaving via free agency.

“We had contingency plans in place,” Schoen said. “We claimed Jack Anderson; he was with us in Buffalo. He does good work at center. Ben Bredeson is a guy that we feel very comfortable with playing center. And then Shane Lemieux was playing it as well last year before the (toe) injury.” “We still have the draft. We still have some sufficient guys on the street that we can consider as well. We don’t play until September. We’re in camp until August. Guys may be cut post-camp. There could be cap casualties. So, we’ll be patient. We’ll continue to look. We have confidence in Jack Anderson, Ben Bredeson and Shane that they can snap the ball and play center for us.”

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Daboll said he’s been in contact with Barkley this offseason, having most recently texted with him two weeks ago. The head coach wouldn’t get into how Barkley feels about the franchise tag, and also said he’s not thinking about whether or not Barkley’s contract situation could linger as long as this summer’s training camp.

“My focus is on today. We’ll see how it goes,” Daboll said. “We’ll go day-by-day, and whatever situation comes up, we’ll handle it.”

Kyle Brandt has some fun with head coach Brian Daboll

The 2023 NFL Head Coaches photo is here, and it's even better than last year's.



Take it away, @KyleBrandt pic.twitter.com/ivOHbH0nTk — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 28, 2023

So how do the Giants take the next step and rise above the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, the division rival that crushed them in the second round of the playoffs?

“It starts all over,” Daboll said. “I don’t get that far down the road. I just focus on today and try to get better at the things we can get better at. We have a long way to go in terms of time and we have a long way to go in terms of improvement. And ... what you do one year has no correlation to what you do the next year and what you do one game has no correlation to what you do the next game.”

Predicting the fifth-year option decisions for every 2020 first-round draft pick | PFF

Pick No. 4: New York Giants: T Andrew Thomas. PFF Prediction: Exercise

Thomas has developed into one of the best tackles in the NFL, with his 88.8 pass-blocking grade in 2022 ranking second among left tackles and his 80.0 run-blocking grade placing third. With Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil recently resetting the market — for a second time before age 30, no less — Thomas could be in for an enormous extension before this option even kicks in.

The Giants’s radio voice advocates for the offensive tackles, outside linebackers work together this offseason

*Iron Sharpens Iron!* I explain why Evan Neal, Azeez Ojulari, & Matt Peart should spend a week in LA working with the #CLO5ER @kayvont

Triggered and Traumatized over past mistakes at OL. I get it..#tellafriendtotellafriend

https://t.co/K8W2iKNihr — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) March 28, 2023

25. New York Giants: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Drafting slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round last year shouldn’t preclude the Giants from taking Smith-Njigba here. Even if there are concerns about how Smith-Njigba will operate on the outside, he is a true needle mover working from the slot and has already put some concerns about his game — namely his speed — to bed at the combine and Ohio State’s pro day. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka showed the ability to adapt to his personnel during his first season as a play caller. I have faith he can make the Giants’ hodgepodge of weapons work, especially with tight end Darren Waller.

Mike Tannenbaum puts his GM hat back on and makes his own selections for each team in the first round of the 2023 draft. The former Jets general manager selected Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt with the 25th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Darius Slayton led Giants receivers with just 724 yards last season. Despite re-signing Slayton and Sterling Shepard and adding a few pass-catchers in free agency, it’s safe to say the Giants need a standout wide receiver. I love how Hyatt flourished in Tennessee’s offense when Josh Heupel stepped in. He is slightly undersized at 6-foot and 176 pounds, but he has a lot of speed and posted 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Hyatt could be the Giants’ WR1 as soon as the draft card is turned in. Three-round 2023 NFL mock draft for all NFC East teams | PFF

Round 1: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Round 2: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Round 3: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Despite a somewhat disappointing showing at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Addison will likely hear his name called at the back end of Round 1. Showcasing a safe pair of hands, he dropped just two of the 61 catchable passes thrown his way in 2022. The Giants could opt for a center in the first round, but there’s a reasonable chance that at least Wypler, Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann or Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz will be available in the second round. Wypler posted 80.0-plus PFF grades in both pass protection and as a run-blocker last season.

Around the league

