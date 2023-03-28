NFL players can wear “0”, and other rules changes from the Owner’s Meetings

Every year we get a slate of adjustments to the NFL’s rulebook that come out of the annual Owners’ Meetings.

Some years we see profound changes, like the recent adjustments to the rules regarding the completion of a catch, or the composition of the practice squad. Other years we get smaller changes, and this year, the biggest outcome of the Owner’s Meeting might have been the decision to not consider outlawing the “tush push” on fourth downs. There was a proposal to make it illegal for backfield players to push the quarterback on sneaks.

That was a decided win for the New York Giants divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagle were one of the very best 4th down teams in the NFL last year, 68.8 percent of their 4th down attempts — a dramatic improvement from their 45.8 percent success rate a year ago. The Giants improved too, converting 47.6 percent of their fourth downs, up from 43.3 percent in 2021. The Eagles’ success was based off of the quarterback sneak, but they went so far as to build an entire offensive package off of the play.

The NFL also declined to consider making Roughing The Passer penalties reviewable by coach’s challenge.

The 0 Block

The biggest actual change to come out of this year’s meetings came from a proposal by the Eagles to allow players at (most) positions to wear “0”.

Offensive and defensive linemen can’t wear 0, but every other position is now eligible to do so.

Quarterbacks can wear 0-19

Receivers, running backs fullbacks, and tight ends can wear 0-49, 80-89

Offensive linemen can wear 50-79 (no change)

Defensive backs can wear 0-49

Linebackers can wear 0-59, 90-99

Defensive linemen can wear 50-79, 90-99 (no change)

Punters and Kickers can wear 0-49, 90-99 (changed from 1-19)

Other changes