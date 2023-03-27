Brian Daboll ready to build upon the Giants’ 2022 foundation

The 2022 New York Giants surpassed virtually the entire NFL world with a 9-7-1 campaign, earning the franchise its first playoff berth since 2016 and first playoff win since 2012. After retaining key pieces such as quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley as well as bringing in highly-touted free agents like linebacker Bobby Okerke, Big Blue looks poised to build off of its impressive season.

For head coach Brian Daboll, he sees the run as just the beginning for his group. Speaking with NFL Network’s Judy Battista at the annual League Meetings on Saturday, Daboll shared his thoughts on the future of his group.

“I thought it was a good start,” Daboll said. “We laid a foundation. Have a long way to go. But just to interact with the people in the building, not just on the football side, but the business side, all the different departments. I thought (general manager) Joe (Schoen) and I tried to establish what we wanted to bring to the table.”

The 2023 season will see more eyes than ever on Daniel Jones, who has officially entrenched himself as the Giants’ franchise signal caller. With Jones receiving new threats for his receiving corps in the former of former Las Vegas Raider Darren Waller (acquired via trade) and the signing of former Indianapolis Colt Parris Campbell, Daboll is excited to see what he’ll do with undoubtedly his strongest cast of pass-catchers thus far in his career.

“That’s just another step going into the offseason of adding some more pieces,” Daboll said. “More players around him. And also him growing into the quarterback that we think he can be.”

Off the field, Daboll is most excited to build a community amongst his returning players as well as new ones entering the fold. With Campbell even sharing that he signed on with the Giants due to Daboll, it’s evident that the second-year coach is building a culture that his group is excited to be a part of.

“The team from last year will certainly be different this year,” Daboll said. “Just because there’s different people. So, how you lead those people, how you manage all their different personalities, that’s what I get excited about.”