The Chris and Nick Show - Giants surprise signings of Amani Oruwariye and Tommy Sweeney

It never fails.
Just after the conclusion of the previous Chris and Nick Show the New York Giants announced the signing of former Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye and Buffalo Bills TE Tommy Sweeney.
So, after a bit of time to dig into their tape, we’re back to discuss what the newest Giants can bring to the team.
In this podcast
- Discussing the signing of Oruwariye and Sweeney
- Who is Oruwariye as a player?
- What does Oruwariye bring to the Giants’ defense?
- Where does Sweeney land on the Giants’ depth chart?
