Giants news, 3/27: BBV four-round mock, Daboll on Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

In his latest mock, BBV's Ed Valentine explores the trade market. Finding it too rich to move up, we have a trade down from No. 25.

I want the fifth-year option on a player, so I am not trading out of Round 1. That gives me only the six teams below the Giants in Round 1 as potential trade partners. Forget trading with the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles, so the field of potential trade partners is actually even narrower. Round 1 (No. 25) — TRADE!! I accepted a deal from the Cincinnati Bengals for picks Nos. 28 and 92. That keeps me in the first round where I get a fifth-year option on a selected player, makes up for the pick the Giants sent to the Las Vegas Raiders, gives me flexibility to move around on Day 2 if desired and keeps the players I would consider at 25 in range at No. 28. Round 1 (No. 28) — Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland As it worked out, none of the players I would have considered at No. 25 went in picks 25-27, so the trade at No. 25 was a win-win. Trenton Simpson went at No. 26 to the Dallas Cowboys, but I wasn’t selecting him, anyway. For me, Banks is the best cornerback left on the board. The Giants need not only someone to pair with Adoree’ Jackson, but perhaps someone to replace him since the Giants could move on from Jackson after the 2023 season.

The rest of Ed's picks through the first four rounds:

Round 2 (No. 57) — Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Round 3 (No. 89) — Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

Round 3 (No. 92) — Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Round 4 (No. 128) — Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Other Giant observations

“It’s his second year in the system,” Daboll told NFL Network. “I don’t think he’s had continuity since he’s been there. We all can do a better job. I think that he really adapted to the things that we were asking him to do. We tried to implement a lot of the things that he likes to do. That’s just another step going into the offseason of adding some more pieces. More players around him. And also him growing into the quarterback that we think he can be.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is pleased with the start he’s had in New York, but as the roster turnover has gotten underway, he admits the 2023 iteration of the team has “a long way to go” to build of its foundation.

A player who was making buzz in last year’s training camp, WR Collin Johnson is working to be back on the field this year

Collin Johnson working his way back from an Achilles injury. He was having a breakout camp before going down last August.



A big if but he could fill a huge void at X receiver for the Giants.#TommysTakes #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/0oB1t9YS63 — Tommy (@TommyG105) March 18, 2023

Giants sign WR Jamison Crowder. Grade: C

New York has certainly spent money at receiver; you just wonder how much the Giants will get in return. After adding Parris Campbell and retaining Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, Crowder feels a little redundant with Wan'Dale Robinson also onboard. He's the type of vet who could easily post 400 yards as a Daniel Jones safety valve or fail to make the preseason cut.

The first quarter of the NFL offseason is complete with the top-tier free agents signed, but the Giants have some lingering questions as they head to the NFL Owners Meetings that begin Sunday in Phoenix.

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players.

First day: April 17

Organized team activities practices: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

New York Giants: Giving Saquon Barkley the Franchise Tag

For one, it keeps the Giants' offensive centerpiece in house at a relatively team-friendly price. Although $10.1 million is a lot to spend on a running back, it's less than the $12.3 million annual value that Spotrac projected for Barkley on the open market. Secondly, the tag doesn't require a long-term commitment on New York's part. That's important because of Barkley's injury history. One bounce-back season does not prove that Barkley can stay healthy and sustain a high level of play. By using the tag, the Giants get to monitor the Penn State product for another season before making a more permanent decision on his future in New York.

25. New York Giants John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota. He’s a former wrestler who can be a plug-and-play starter with Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates gone. A Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll culture fit. No change from Mock 2.0.

One of these players the Giants are reportedly paying attention to is Max Duggan from TCU. Duggan’s 2022 season saw him finish as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and unexpectedly take TCU to the National Championship Game.

Manning, the retired celebrity with two Super Bowl rings, and Jones, fresh off his $160 million contract, ran the girls through a series of drills on the turf at Manasquan High School while imparting wisdom on everything from footwork to gripping the ball to running routes.

