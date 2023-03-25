Giants news, 3/25: Draft after FA signings, Oruwariye, Wypler, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Wide receiver remains a focus, but perhaps not quite as overwhelmingly. Twelve of the 27 mock drafts (44.4 percent) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver at No. 25. The most often selected receiver is Jordan Addison of USC, who was chosen in five mock drafts (18.5 percent).

The big change comes in the fact that seven of the 27 mock drafts (25.9 percent) have the Giants selecting a center in Round 1, which makes sense after both Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates signed elsewhere in free agency.

The most often selected center is also a bit of a surprise, with Joe Tippmann of Wisconsin being chosen four times and John Michael Schmitz being selected three times.

The Giants’ top receivers now consist of Campbell, Slayton, last season’s late addition Isaiah Hodgins, 2022 second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, Waller and tight end Daniel Bellinger. All but Waller are 26 or younger. It’s a group with significant speed and explosiveness. Hodgins, Campbell, Slayton, Robinson and a first- or second-round wide receiver would give the Giants five slam dunks to be on the roster come September. They also took fliers on the speedy Jeff Smith from the New York Jets and Jamison Crowder, who spent one injury-filled season with the Buffalo Bills, and re-signed Sterling Shepard to a minimum deal while he rehabs a torn ACL.

Once all but certain to leave in free agency, Darius Slayton looks set to become a pillar of the passing game.

It’s far too soon to tell if Joe Schoen’s first draft as the Giants’ general manager was a good one. It’s more than appropriate, on the other hand, to declare it an important one.

Regardless of the surprising success the Giants had in Schoen’s first season together with head coach Brian Daboll, the 2022 draft class was always going to have to take on a greater role in 2023. That’s just the way things work in the NFL.

The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll gives her choices of what the Giants should do in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 25: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Round 2, No. 57: Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

Round 3, No. 89: DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Round 4, No. 128: Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

Round 5, No. 160: Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

Round 5, No. 172: Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina

Round 6, No. 209: Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

Round 7, No. 240: Ochaun Mathis, edge, Nebraska

Round 7, No. 243: Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota

Round 7, No. 254: AJ Finley, S, Ole Miss

New York Giants: S Julian Love

Many people around the league are very surprised by Love signing a deal for just two years and $12 million. It will be interesting to see how the Giants address their secondary because they need reinforcements. Love earned a career-high 71.5 coverage grade in 2022 and lined up all over the formation, with 271 snaps down in the box, 154 in the slot and 494 at free safety. He’s a Swiss Army knife on the back end who rarely misses a tackle. Among 43 safeties with at least 150 tackles over the past three seasons, Love’s 13 missed tackles are the second fewest.

