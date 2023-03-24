Giants news, 3/24: Crowder, Oruwariye, Sweeney signings, McCain speaks, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
New York Giants sign Jamison Crowder, Amani Oruwariye, Tommy Sweeney
Giants add trio of free agents on busy day of filling out the roster, signing wide receiver Jamison Crowder, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and tight end Tommy Sweeney.
Crowder, an eight-year veteran out of Duke, played only four games for the Buffalo Bills last season due to an ankle injury. Crowder brings punt return experience, averaging 8.2 yards per return on 95 returns over his eight seasons, it appears the team has not interest in re-signing Richie James.
A four year veteran, Oruwariye played in 53 games over four seasons with 36 starts, and was a full-time starter for the Lions in 2020 and 2021. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds Oruwariye has the measurables defensive coordinator Wink Martindale likes, and could compete for a starting job in 2023.
For Sweeney, it is a return home for the Ramsey resident and Don Bosco product. A seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2019, Sweeney is a player GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have familiarity with and likely see him as an upgrade to players the Giants used as blocking tight ends last season
Other Giant observations
How the first wave of free agency has impacted the 2023 NFL Draft | PFF
NEW YORK GIANTS’ NOT DESPERATE TO FILL A NEED AT NO. 25
I really liked how the Giants attacked free agency this year — and I use that word “attacked” purposefully. They went out and signed linebacker Bobby Okereke and wide receiver Parris Campbell and traded for tight end Darren Waller, all while bringing back running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. They could still use more talent at receiver, in the secondary and at linebacker, but those moves allowed them to let the board fall to them very optimistic about drafting a player who could be a big difference-maker. Some targets would be safety Brian Branch, receiver Quentin Johnston or likely their choice of the top interior offensive lineman in the class.
Tight end Darren Waller talks about being a Giants fan
A @Giants fan growing up, TE @Rackkwall83 is ready to make his mark in the Empire State. (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/GCcsoIK4bp— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 21, 2023
NFL free agency grades 2023: Signings, trades, draft insights | ESPN.com
Seth Walder, in giving a C+ grade, argues one season probably being too small of a sample size to judge quarterback Daniel Jones’ improvement after his struggles earlier in his career.
Jones might be for real, but he very well might not be, too. A year ago, the Giants declined his fifth-year option, and no one blinked an eye. Now going straight to an extension gives the Giants $50 million in downside risk relative to the tag in the event Jones regresses back to his career averages. If the Giants pushed this over the line to reserve the tag for Barkley, that seems short-sighted. Barkley is coming off a rebound season and is worth tagging all else being equal, but the Giants should be thinking of him as a short-term part of their roster and not someone who could dictate the negotiations of their quarterback.
2023 NFL free agency: Ranking all 32 teams for their offseason moves | CBSSports.com
Grade A
Your view of Big Blue's offseason depends almost entirely on what you make of QB Daniel Jones. He may not yet be a sure thing as a downfield passer, but New York isn't ridiculously overpaying for an efficient, athletic, 25-year-old playoff winner under center; after inevitable extensions for elites like Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, his $40M per-year renewal might not even be a top 10 mark going into 2023. His new weapons, TE Darren Waller and WR Parris Campbell, are big injury risks but clear upgrades. And LB Bobby Okereke should help the middle of the "D."
Seahawks Soar in FO’s 2023 Free Agency Grades | Football Outsiders
Overall Grade: B
I’m a bigger fan of what the Giants did once actual free agency started. The Darren Waller trade was a great way to fix a major hole on the offense. The linebackers were terrible last year, so Bobby Okereke made a ton of sense. Rakeem Nunez-Roches is a good player. I’m not a big Parris Campbell fan, but maybe Daboll can finally unlock his potential. Julian Love will be missed, and the Giants also lost their top two centers (Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates), so they’ll need to draft one and/or see if Ben Bredeson can move over from guard.
New York Giants meeting with Boston College WR Zay Flowers | USAToday.com
The New York Giants are meeting with Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers on Thursday ahead of his Pro Day on Friday.
POST-FREE AGENCY POWER RANKINGS— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 23, 2023
Who's too high, too low or just right? pic.twitter.com/Qbhm2UZO8a
