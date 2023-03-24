Giants mock draft tracker: The impact of free agency

This week’s New York Giants mock draft tracker is a bit different. All of the mock drafts done prior to the start of 2023 NFL free agency have been dropped, hopefully giving us a true indication of how draft perceptions have begun to change.

How did that impact this week’s results?

Wide receiver remains a focus, but perhaps not quite as overwhelmingly. Twelve of the 27 mock drafts (44.4 percent) have the Giants selecting a wide receiver at No. 25. The most often selected receiver is Jordan Addison of USC, who was chosen in five mock drafts (18.5 percent).

The big change comes in the fact that seven of the 27 mock drafts (25.9 percent) have the Giants selecting a center in Round 1, which makes sense after both Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates signed elsewhere in free agency.

The most often selected center is also a bit of a surprise, with Joe Tippmann of Wisconsin being chosen four times and John Michael Schmitz being selected three times.

The most often selected cornerback was Deonte Banks of Maryland, who was chosen four times.