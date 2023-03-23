Film analysis: How Bobby McCain helps the Giants

The New York Giants signed veteran defensive back Bobby McCain to a one-year contract. McCain spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders, starting for Jack Del Rio’s defense. McCain recorded 10 passes defended, four interceptions, and 114 tackles during that two-year span.

The 29-year-old isn’t the biggest cornerback at 5-foot-’9, 195 pounds, but he’s a good overall athlete with excellent eye discipline. He’s an assignment sound player. You might remember him from the two interceptions he recorded against Giants’ quarterback Jake Fromm at the end of the 2021 season.

McCain supplements a secondary that lost Julian Love - the Giants leading tackler from the 2022 season. Love wore more hats than A.J. Brown, and he was always an admirable New York Giant.

Love’s importance and role won’t solely be replaced by McCain, who played 404 snaps in the slot, 353 at free safety, and 195 in the box during 2022. McCain gives the Giants a competent, experienced, backup for the slot and the safety position opposite Xavier McKinney.

McCain will likely compete for snaps at nickel and safety while being a part of a valuable rotation for Wink Martindale. As long as he doesn’t do this...

(slot, top of screen)

...then he should be a solid addition. He was only penalized twice in the last three seasons; that play above was not one of them. Here’s a video detailing what he can offer the 2023 New York Giants.