New York Giants hosting C A.J. Hassenauer, DB Kris Boyd

The New York Giants are hosting a pair of under-the-radar free agents for visits — center J.C. Hassenauer and defensive back/special teamer Kris Boyd.

The 27-year-old Hassanauer is a former undrafted free agent who played 45 games with seven starts over the past three seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hassanaeur has played 627 offensive snaps for the Steelers over those three seasons, with only 46 of them coming in 2022. He played 147 snaps at left guard and 545 at center.

Hassanaeur’s visit was reported by Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.

The Giants are, of course, looking for experienced, viable options at center after losing both Nick Gates and Jon Feliciano in free agency.

There is also a report that free agent cornerback/special teamer Kris Boyd is visiting the Giants. The 26-year-old was a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and spent the last four seasons there.

Boyd is primarily a special teams player. In 2022, he played 403 special teams snaps and only 37 defensive snaps. Boyd is an experienced punt gunner and plays on all special teams units — punt and kickoff coverages, punt and kickoff return, field goal/extra point block.

The Giants also hosted edge defender Justin Hollins, per NFL insider Field Yates.

Hollins, 6-foot-5, 248 pounds, was drafted in the fifth round by the Denver Broncos in 2019. He has played for the Broncos, Los Angeles Rams (twice) and Green Bay Packers. He has 9.5 sacks in 55 regular season games, including seven starts.